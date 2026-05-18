Gavin Newsom's Feud with Donald Trump Explodes after California Governor Questions if Prez Has 'Lost It' in Scathing Social Media Exchange

Gavin Newsom's feud with Donald Trump has flared up once again after the pair's latest social media spat. RadarOnline.com can reveal the duo's latest row was sparked by the California Governor's press office who posted an image of Trump flanked by security alongside what appeared to be an alien figure in chains.

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'Zombie Newscum'

Even a Zombie Newscum still looks healthier than our current President. #PrayersForGrandpa pic.twitter.com/gpvSu5pohY — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 17, 2026 Source: @GovPressOffice Newsom's press office hit back at Trump post.

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"The President of the United States just posted this. Do you think he's lost it?" the caption read. But the Commander-in-Chief predictably didn't waste time in hitting back by sharing an image of a mock California license plate reading "NEW-SCM," featuring Newsom in the middle depicted in a zombie-like state. The post racked up more than 135,000 views after Newsom's press office reposted the dig and wrote, “Even a Zombie Newscum still looks healthier than our current President. #PrayersforGrandpa.” The online row is just the latest in a long-running war of words between the two political heavyweights.

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Newsom Is A 'Lame Duck'

Source: MEGA Trump laid into Newsom in January during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

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In January, Trump blasted Newsom as a "Lame Duck" making a "mockery of himself" on the world stage during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump accused Newsom of prioritizing international attention while California continued to battle crime, drought, and wildfire devastation. Trump blasted: "He should finish his monstrously ‘over budget and behind schedule’ Railroad, from San Francisco to L.A., one of the Greatest Public Disasters in History, and focus on stopping Crime in the streets of California Cities — Then finish out his term, and GO HOME!" The White House also previously said Newsom should "stop undermining the United States on the world stage" and focus on fixing his “broken” home state. Newsom, meanwhile, has continued firing back, with his press office calling Trump a "deranged, habitual liar" and mocking his "little fingers" after the president launched a fraud investigation into California.

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Trump 'Cares More About White House Drapes Than Dead Soliders'

Source: MEGA Newsom accused the president of caring more about curtains than soldiers killed in combat.

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In March, the governor accused the president of not caring about American troops killed in the military strikes. During a conversation at Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, Newsom claimed Trump cares more about his new drapes inside the White House than he does about dead soldiers. On Monday, March 2, during a ceremony to honor three Army soldiers, Trump quickly got distracted and instead focused on the interior of the White House's East Wing. "See that nice drape? When that comes down, right now you see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and a half from now, you're gonna see a very, very beautiful building," the 79-year-old boasted. He added: "And there's your entrance to it right there," while pointing to the gold curtains behind him.

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Source: MEGA Newsom said Trump's lack of remorse made him feel unwell.

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"In fact, I think I'll save money on the doors because you can't get more beautiful than that," Trump continued. "I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold, but I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved curtains." Trump, still head over heels for his gold curtains, added, "It'll be spectacular, it'll be the most beautiful ballroom. I believe it's because I've built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world..." The controversial politician's rant left rival Newsom feeling sick, as he reacted, "He mentioned (the soldiers) in passing and then went on to mention in great detail the drapes, and the imperial palace, on the East Wing that he’s building."

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Source: MEGA Newsom accused Trump of not having a clear plan on Iran.