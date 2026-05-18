Dying King Charles' Shocking Demand to Donald Trump Revealed — 'Deport Prince Harry… NOW!'

The 79-year-old has long been enamored of Britain's royal family, and over the past year – despite repeatedly taking aim at the U.S./U.K. alliance – he has spoken glowingly about Charles, describing him as a "fantastic man," a "very elegant man," and a "longtime friend."

And RadarOnline.com has learned the king may now be leaning on that friendship for something far more delicate than ceremonial diplomacy: solving his Prince Harry problem. "The king and the president have become good friends at this point and routinely share private conversations about matters that are close to their hearts," a source said.

"This trip provided them with the opportunity to do just that about a number of matters, including Charles' difficult situation with Harry."

According to the source, Charles confessed how deeply his family's ongoing estrangement with the Duke of Sussex, 41, pains him and made clear that, two years after he was diagnosed with cancer, he wants to see his second-born return to England – even if getting him there may require an extraordinary intervention.

"They talked about it, agreeing it's the elephant in the room that needs to be addressed before things slide any further out of hand," said the source. "Charles laid it all on the table."