Gavin Newsom Warns 2028 Election May Be 'Rigged' — and Suggests Potential Candidates Trump Could Fiercely Support Are JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Son Barron

photo of gavin newsom and donald trump
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom is warning Donald Trump could try to rig the next election.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom is already thinking about the 2028 presidential election – and the controversies that are certain to come out of it, RadarOnline.com can report.

The California governor, who is contemplating a run of his own, has warned that Donald Trump is expected to do all he can to keep MAGA in power.

Newsom's Next Steps

photo of gavin newsom
Source: mega

The California governor is weighing his own run for president.

Newsom recently shared his fears the next election could be "rigged" while a guest on the Jack Cocchiarella Show, revealing he is no longer worried about the aging president threatening to run for a third term.

"His regime is going to be measured not in decades, but in years," Newsom said, adding, "And that’s comforting."

Source: @JackCocchiarellaShow/youtube

However, the Democratic leader is now turning his attention to how Trump can finagle his successor into power, suggesting Trump could throw his support behind several potential candidates.

"That’s why we have to be mindful of JD Vance. And we have to be mindful that they could try to rig that election for whoever he decides," Newsom insisted.

Possible 2028 Candidates

JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Barron Trump.
Source: mega

Newsom suggested Trump may try to support Vance, Rubio or even his youngest son, Barron.

He then threw out some possible running mates.

"Is it Vance-(Marco) Rubio, Rubio-Vance? Is it his son? Is it, you know, daughter? I mean, I’m serious," he said, before working in one joke. "I mean, which member of the family is it? Barron?"

There's no real need to worry about Barron Trump, who is only 19, and years away from the minimum presidential age of 35.

Trump's Third Term

photo of gavin newsom and donald trump
Source: mega

Newsom said there's still a chance Trump tries to run again.

There is still the chance Trump is considering another run, despite the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution formally establishing a limit of two presidential terms.

"I don't think Donald Trump wants another election," Newsom said during a live interview at a Sacramento summit hosted by Politico in August. "This guy doesn’t believe in free, fair elections."

The 57-year-old, who claimed he has "Trump 2028" hats sent to him by Trump's rabid fanbase, asked the audience: "You think he's joking about 2028?"

"Who spends $200million on a ballroom at their home and then leaves the house?" Newsom asked, referring to the controversial president's pricy and delayed construction of a massive state ballroom off the East Wing of the White House. "The rule of law is being replaced by the rule of Don."

Newsom and 'Dozy Don'

photo of gavin newsom and donald trump
Source: mega

Newsom has been relentless in his social media attacks on Trump

With the next presidential election less than three years away, Newsom has stepped up his attacks on Trump, including repeatedly questioning his cognitive function.

In October, Trump called for a special meeting of conservative aides and influencers to discuss the anti-fascist movement Antifa. However, midway through the event, the controversial president was caught on camera struggling to stay alert.

Trump's eyelids drooped and closed repeatedly as he stared emotionlessly while a speaker droned on. Outside of a few slight head nods, the president remained motionless.

His assumed drowsiness seemed to wake up Newsom, who shared a clip of the moment, and bashed: "Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching."

Later, the governor's press office doubled down on the sarcasm, retweeting the same clip, only this time slamming in all caps: "DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH 'TYLENOL??'"

