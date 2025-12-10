Gavin Newsom Warns 2028 Election May Be 'Rigged' — and Suggests Potential Candidates Trump Could Fiercely Support Are JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Son Barron

There is still the chance Trump is considering another run, despite the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution formally establishing a limit of two presidential terms.

"I don't think Donald Trump wants another election," Newsom said during a live interview at a Sacramento summit hosted by Politico in August. "This guy doesn’t believe in free, fair elections."

The 57-year-old, who claimed he has "Trump 2028" hats sent to him by Trump's rabid fanbase, asked the audience: "You think he's joking about 2028?"

"Who spends $200million on a ballroom at their home and then leaves the house?" Newsom asked, referring to the controversial president's pricy and delayed construction of a massive state ballroom off the East Wing of the White House. "The rule of law is being replaced by the rule of Don."