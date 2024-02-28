'Forrest Gump' Actor Gary Sinise's Son Dead at 33 After Battle With Rare Cancer

Gary Sinise's son has died at the young age of 33. The Forrest Gump actor's only boy, McCanna Anthony Sinise, whom the family lovingly calls Mac, passed away early last month after a five-year battle with a rare cancer called Chordoma, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gary shared the heartbreaking news on his foundation's website Tuesday, revealing Mac had "one in a million cancer" that only affects an average of 300 people in the U.S. every year.