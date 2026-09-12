EXCLUSIVE: Gary Oldman's Bond Reveal Sparks Fresh Frenzy Over Next 007 Actor

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next installment after Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control of the franchise in February 2025.

Oldman said: 'It's been rumored that (Lowden's) on the shortlist. We're going to find out pretty soon, aren't we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack."

His intervention immediately adds intrigue to one of Hollywood's most closely guarded casting decisions.

No official announcement has been made, and Oldman did not say who he believed had actually secured the role.