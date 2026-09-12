Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > James Bond
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gary Oldman's Bond Reveal Sparks Fresh Frenzy Over Next 007 Actor

Photo of Gary Oldman
Source: MEGA

Gary Oldman has claimed the new James Bond has been cast.

Sept. 12 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Gary Oldman has sparked a fresh Hollywood frenzy over the identity of the next James Bond after claiming producers have finally chosen the actor who will inherit 007's famous tuxedo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 68-year-old Slow Horses star said a decision had been made but not announced – while throwing his support behind his 36-year-old co-star Jack Lowden, one of several actors linked with succeeding Daniel Craig, 58.

Article continues below advertisement

Gary Oldman on James Bond Role: 'They Have Picked Him'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Gary Oldman
Source: MEGA

'They have made their choice,' Oldman claimed, referring to producers selecting the new Bond.

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next installment after Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control of the franchise in February 2025.

Oldman said: 'It's been rumored that (Lowden's) on the shortlist. We're going to find out pretty soon, aren't we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack."

His intervention immediately adds intrigue to one of Hollywood's most closely guarded casting decisions.

No official announcement has been made, and Oldman did not say who he believed had actually secured the role.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Else Is Rumored to Be Up for Role?

Photo of Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland have been rumored to be in the running for the iconic role.

A Hollywood source told us: "Gary's remarks are particularly striking because he appeared certain that the decision itself had been taken – potentially shifting attention from who is being considered to when the successful actor will be unveiled, and it has caused an utter frenzy among all the wannabe Bond stars, who all found Gary's declaration shocking and news to them."

Lowden faces formidable rumored competition for the 007 role.

Tom Holland, 30, Harris Dickinson, also 30, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 36, Jacob Elordi, 29, and Callum Turner, 36, have all been tipped as possible successors to Craig.

Should Lowden ultimately land the part, the casting could also produce an intriguing family connection to the franchise. His wife, Saoirse Ronan, has repeatedly made clear she wants to enter Bond's world herself – but as an adversary rather than a love interest.

Article continues below advertisement

Saoirse Ronan Wants In on Bond Franchise

Photo of Jack Lowden
Source: MEGA

Oldman declared he hopes his 'Slow Horses' co-star, Jack Lowden, gets the role.

The Bad Apples actress told Empire: "I want to go dark. I said that I wanted to be a Bond villain, and I'm dead serious.

"I think it would be really interesting, having a young female villain. Especially for girls and women, to see someone who can just take all that pent-up anger and direct it somewhere, there's something interesting in that dramatically."

"So I would love to do more of that," the Oscar nominee added.

Ronan previously outlined how she imagined the character during a 2024 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

She said at the time: "Her and Bond don't get together or anything; she's a villain. Like Javier Bardem vibes. I'm conscious of being blonde, because I feel like a lot of villains in movies, they're always like, make them super blonde and evil-looking."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Lingering Pain' Over Brad Pitt Split Revealed

Taylor Sheridan faces lawsuits claiming he stole the Western drama 'Yellowstone' from its creator.

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Sheridan Hit by Lawsuit Claiming He Stole 'Yellowstone'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Saoirse Ronan
Source: MEGA

Lowden's wife, Saoirse Ronan, previously said she wanted to be a Bond villain.

Before Amazon MGM Studios took creative control from longtime Bond custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Ronan had even acknowledged that the franchise's then-producer ultimately made any casting decision.

She said: "I'd want to break (the trend), but honestly it's whatever (then-Bond producer) Barbara (Broccoli) wants!"

For now, however, Oldman's tantalizing claim leaves Bond fans with the same question – not whether a decision has been made, but exactly who the producers have chosen.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.