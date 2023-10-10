'Extremely Hurtful': Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Parents Come Face-to-Face for First Time Since Murder-Suicide

Gabby's father and mother, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, described Christopher's testimony as "gut-wrenching" ahead of their May 2024 trial date.

The Petitos are suing the Laundries and Bertolino for intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming they were aware of Gabby's murder but did nothing but issue a statement through Bertolino expressing false hope that she would be found safe.

"It was extremely hurtful to listen to someone that has no remorse and no compassion for the girl they would call their daughter-in-law," she told WFLA.com after the deposition.