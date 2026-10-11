EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Avalon Shares Memories of His 'Beach Party' Heyday

In 1963, Beach Party captivated young audiences nationwide with an escapist fantasy about the so-called "wild mating habits" of Southern California teens.

"We never thought it would have such success and longevity," Avalon, 86, admitted. Filming Beach Party "was an absolute ball, and I think it comes off on screen," he added. "People loved it."

Avalon began his career as a singer with several chart-topping hits, including Venus, Why and I'll Wait for You, and met his future leading lady, Funicello, while performing at a Dick Clark Caravan of Stars show in 1959. "It was at the Hollywood Bowl," Avalon said. "Of course, she was the cutest thing."

The pair went out on a date for pizza, but lost touch until they reunited as costars on Beach Party. "We did our first scene together, and it just happened," Frankie recalled. "We really became friends, not just on screen."

Beach Party shot at breakneck speed at California surfing spots, including Malibu, Newport, Balboa and Laguna. "We made those films, believe it or not, in 15 days! We'd do 30 or 40 setups in a day," he said, adding that the outdoor scenes were rushed and uncomfortable.