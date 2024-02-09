Home > News > Jesse Watters Fox News Host Jesse Watters Confuses South Dakota With South Carolina While Mocking President Biden's 'Diminished Faculties' Source: MEGA Jesse Watters confused South Dakota with South Carolina while mocking President Joe Biden. By: Connor Surmonte Feb. 9 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Fox News host Jesse Watters confused South Dakota with South Carolina while mocking President Joe Biden about Special Counsel Robert Hur’s classified documents report, RadarOnline.com has learned. Watters made the mistake on Thursday night shortly after President Biden held a press conference to address the special counsel’s newly released report.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Watters made the mistake on Thursday night shortly after President Biden held a press conference to address the special counsel’s newly released report.

But while Watters invited South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem onto Jesse Watters Primetime on Thursday night, he accidentally introduced the South Dakota governor as "South Carolina Governor Kristi Noem.” “South Carolina Governor Kristi Noem joins us now,” Watters mistakenly said.

The Fox News star then discussed President Biden’s Thursday night press conference and some of the revelations shared in Special Counsel Hur’s newly released classified documents report. “And we’re going to turn around some of the soundbites from that insane press conference we just witnessed where the president almost looked like he was going to jump across and hit somebody for asking him a question,” Watters said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA “South Carolina Governor Kristi Noem joins us now,” Watters mistakenly said.

“And I think he is reserving a little something special for the Special Counsel Robert Hur who just said to the American people that the president has issues mentally, uh, hazy memory, and diminished faculties,” Watters continued. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem opted not to correct Watters’ state mistake. She called President Biden “emotional” and claimed that the press conference “only made it a much worse situation for him.”

“He was emotional,” Noem said of Biden on Thursday night. “A statement would’ve been better.” “And this only made it a much, much worse situation for him,” she continued. “After this report came out, he just came out and proved he has diminished capacity. He couldn’t even refer to the right country with the right president in the right conflict and the right war.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem opted not to correct Watters’ state mistake.

“It was, wow, it was a lot,” she concluded. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Special Counsel Hur released his findings on Thursday. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Hur announced that while President Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen” it "does not establish Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt." "At trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," Hur’s report noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Special Counsel Hur released his findings on Thursday and opted not to charge President Biden over the classified documents matter.

Special Counsel Hur opted not to charge President Biden over the classified documents matter. President Biden then held a press conference on Thursday night where he dismissed Hur’s findings and insisted that his “memory is fine.”

“My memory is fine,” the 81-year-old president said when pressed about the issue. “Take a look at what I have done since I became president.” “Nobody thought I could pass any of the things that I got passed. How did that happen?” he continued. “You know, I guess I just forgot what was going on.”

Powered by RedCircle