"So, apparently we have less pronounced jaws than previous generations. Guess he's never watched the WNBA," Gutfeld quipped of Hassan. "But also older generations put more force on their facial bones, probably from gritting their teeth, you know, and fighting wars and hunting wild animals or dating Nancy Pelosi."

He then boasted about the timeless and classic beauty of women from the 50s. "Now, what have we got?" Gutfeld asked alongside an image of Mulvaney and Thomas. "On the bright side, you could open a Bud Light on those jawlines."

After their transitions, Thomas set records as a women's swimmer at UPenn while Mulvaney has become a TikTok sensation but has since come under immense backlash over her Bud Light partnership.

