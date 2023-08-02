'Could Open a Bud Light on Those Jawlines': Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Shades TikToker Dylan Mulvaney and Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas in 'Lookism' Segment
Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld didn't hold back while taking a closer look at the changing standards of beauty, throwing shade at transgender stars Dylan Mulvaney and swimmer Lia Thomas while making a point about the concept of "lookism."
"So, is our imagination overactive or are people becoming less attractive? It's something that I've noticed. Go anywhere and you see how fitness has become fatness," he said on Tuesday's show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Meanwhile, people take perfectly good hair and dye it blue or purple, while others just let themselves go. But now science is proving me right. It's the theory presented by a fellow named Shafee Hassan, who apparently is a facial analyst," Gutfeld told viewers.
The media personality addressed Hassan's theory after he touched on the subject of the functional matrix hypothesis, also citing the latest edition of Contemporary Orthodontics, in which William R. Proffit and colleagues apply it to jaw development.
"So, apparently we have less pronounced jaws than previous generations. Guess he's never watched the WNBA," Gutfeld quipped of Hassan. "But also older generations put more force on their facial bones, probably from gritting their teeth, you know, and fighting wars and hunting wild animals or dating Nancy Pelosi."
He then boasted about the timeless and classic beauty of women from the 50s. "Now, what have we got?" Gutfeld asked alongside an image of Mulvaney and Thomas. "On the bright side, you could open a Bud Light on those jawlines."
After their transitions, Thomas set records as a women's swimmer at UPenn while Mulvaney has become a TikTok sensation but has since come under immense backlash over her Bud Light partnership.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, other stars also got blasted in the satirical segment. "You could apply this theory to men as well. Remember when men looked like this? Now we're stuck with this," Gutfeld said alongside a photo of Jesse Eisenberg, Seth Rogen, and Jonah Hill.
"It feels as if we as a society have given up," he concluded. "Look at the cities and entertainment and travel. Hell, we don't even expect our models on the cover of swimsuit rags to be in shape, much less thin. And when we're forced to accept it as appealing, it just doesn't ring true. So this isn't about ugliness. It's about a denial of truth."
His new segment gained interest following a recent story on Gutfeld from the Wall Street Journal with a headline about how he has been riding "anti-woke" humor to ratings stardom in the wake of Tucker Carlson's exit in April.
Gutfeld's "lookism" segment came weeks after insiders told RadarOnline.com about why Geraldo Rivera really left The Five, alluding to some tense behind-the-scenes drama between the two.
"Geraldo and Greg do not get along," said the insider.
"That is obvious to anyone who watches The Five. But what people didn't see on television is how often that tension spilled over to off-the-camera. There is no love lost between Geraldo and Greg, that is for certain."