Former Fox News VP Accuses Network of 'Ignoring' Kimberly Guilfoyle's Alleged Corruption Scandal: 'Journalistic Malpractice'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
One of Fox News' former execs is disappointed in the right-wing news organization's priorities when it comes to coverage of Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Ken LaCorte, the network's ex-vice president, expressed disappointment in the editorial choice to seemingly "ignore" the alleged corruption claims levied against the ambassador to Greece, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ken LaCorte Bashes Fox News Over Kimberly Guilfoyle Coverage
LaCorte, who ran the news network for a decade, criticized their lack of reporting on Guilfoyle, who was a former employee of Fox News.
He claimed, "The most recent article at Fox mentioning her is dated December 10, 2024 ... the day Trump announced her nomination as ambassador."
In contrast, LaCorte acknowledged that Fox's sister company, The Wall Street Journal, extensively reported on the topic.
He claimed the move wasn't a mere "mistake." Instead, he alleged it was a "conscious choice to ignore a major story that has been reported worldwide by every major news outlet."
LaCorte pointed out that even major MAGA leaders like President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have acknowledged the allegations.
"It's journalistic malpractice," he said.
Guilfoyle Accused of Financial Corruption Request
Guilfoyle was accused of seeking financial favors in exchange for government access. Specifically, she was accused of asking for a $100,000 credit card bailout from political donor Eric Deters.
“You know, I can deliver the world to you. Which you deserve,” Guilfoyle told him in leaked the audio obtained by the Journal. “I’m going to make you a lot of f—ing money.”
Her position in the Trump administration was thrown into jeopardy by the allegations, which she staunchly denied. A senior U.S. official told the Associated Press, Trump and Rubio are "extremely p----d off" by the allegations and are considering firing her from her post.
“Ambassador Guilfoyle has served, and will continue to serve, with integrity, honor and distinction. We are evaluating all available legal remedies to collect this debt and any other potential causes of action,” her attorney said.
LaCorte claimed "the allegations are substantive, sourced, and paint a picture of a U.S. diplomat wallowing like a pig in a trough" in his statement slamming Fox News.
LaCorte Claims Reporters 'Fear' Fox 'Middle Management
LaCorte also speculated how Fox's sidestep from the Guilfoyle drama went down. While he admitted he doesn't have confirmed insight, he speculated there was no "order from up top to ignore it." He suggested the choice was "a product of fear and inaction by middle management" in an editorial move that was part of "an increasing pattern" he's noticed from the network.
The media exec added, "To those of you at Fox with any power – from (CEO Lachlan Murdoch) on down – know that things like this only harm the company's reputation. Not among your enemies, who will hate you no matter what, but among your supporters, like me, who get pained when the hyperbolic attacks turn out to be true."
Following LaCorte's scathing post, Fox News covered the Guilfoyle scandal, mainly citing the potential for her to be fired from her post.
"Good to see Fox has now gotten around to it ..." wrote LaCorte after the fresh coverage.
Deters, who formerly donated to Trump, told MSNOW, “I cannot stand President Trump personally. I cannot stand Kimberly Guilfoyle. Kimberly Guilfoyle is a wicked, evil person. She thought I was gonna be a sucker, and I'm not a sucker.”
He backed up the claims Guilfoyle attempted to get $100,000 from him. However, he denied his professional relationship with Guilfoyle was meant for personal benefit. Instead, he claimed he was in contact with her to get a doctor “who had fled to Pakistan” expedited back to the United States.
Deters, a former lawyer, claimed the doctor was known for performing unnecessary spinal surgeries, and he was hoping to pursue a medical malpractice case against him.