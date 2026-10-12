Former Fox News VP Accuses Network of 'Ignoring' Kimberly Guilfoyle's Alleged Corruption Scandal: 'Journalistic Malpractice'

LaCorte, who ran the news network for a decade, criticized their lack of reporting on Guilfoyle, who was a former employee of Fox News.

He claimed, "The most recent article at Fox mentioning her is dated December 10, 2024 ... the day Trump announced her nomination as ambassador."

In contrast, LaCorte acknowledged that Fox's sister company, The Wall Street Journal, extensively reported on the topic.

He claimed the move wasn't a mere "mistake." Instead, he alleged it was a "conscious choice to ignore a major story that has been reported worldwide by every major news outlet."

LaCorte pointed out that even major MAGA leaders like President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have acknowledged the allegations.

"It's journalistic malpractice," he said.