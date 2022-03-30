Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Flown Home Days After His Tragic Death As Band Members Mourn

Singer Dave Grohl and his grieving band members are already back at home after flying out Saturday while tour manager Gus Brandt reportedly stayed in Colombia for the time being. Hawkins' casket landed in L.A. around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

On March 18, the drummer put on a stellar final performance in Chile for Lollapalooza 2022 and the group was slated for another performance in Brazil this Sunday.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," a statement on their band's official Instagram read after the tragic news. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."