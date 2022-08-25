24-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas Condo, Suspected Suicide
A 24-year-old football star was found dead inside a Las Vegas home owned by Floyd Mayweather, Radar has learned.
According to sources, Jarrett Johnson, a relative of Mayweather’s girlfriend Jamie Lynn died by suicide. Sources said he hung himself.
The body was discovered after a friend showed up at the condo on August 22 around 4:30 PM. The individual called the police who then came out to the scene.
Sources close to Mayweather were unsure if Johnson had been living at the property. The home was not the boxer’s main home as he has several properties in the city.
An insider close to Mayweather said he is “distraught” over the situation and was close to Johnson. In November. Johnson posted a photo of the two hanging out at a football game in the VIP booth.
Jarrett’s family was already mourning the loss of his brother Justice who was killed in 2019 at the age of 18.
The boxer has yet to make a comment on the tragic news.
In the past couple of days, Mayweather has been silent on social media. Jamie Lynn has been linked to Mayweather since 2015 and they have a strong bond.
In 2020, she posted a photo of Mayweather on her Instagram with the caption, “The one man I love.”
The last couple of years has been rough for Mayweather. Back in 2020, his ex Josie Harris was found dead at her home while parked in the driveway.
One of their children found her in the car unresponsive. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner determined 40-year-old died of an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and Xanax.
The report listed the cause of death as, “MIXED DRUG TOXICITY (FENTANYL, ALPRAZOLAM).”
Law enforcement said they found no evidence of drugs or suicide.
After her death, Floyd posted an emotional note about Josie labeling her his “baby.”
At the time of her death, Josie and Floyd were headed to trial in her $20 million lawsuit. She accused him of making false accusations about her during an interview with Katie Couric.
She was seeking damages for his claims that she was high on drugs during a domestic violence incident where he ended up being arrested.