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Home > True Crime > crime

Vile Florida Woman, 31, Arrested After Filming Herself Urinating on Coffee Maker, Toaster and Chairs in Airbnb to Post on X-Rated Websites for Money

Nicolette Keough
Source: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Nicolette Keough was arrested for allegedly damaging a pair of Airbnb rentals.

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March 24 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

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A Florida woman has been arrested after turning a rented Airbnb into her personal Air-Pee-and-Pee, RadarOnline.com can report.

Nicolette Keough found herself in hot water after cops say she filmed herself urinating all over the household items in two Airbnb rentals, and then posted videos of her vile act online to make money.

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Airbnb Owner Peed Off at Tenant

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Nicolette Keough
Source: Nicolette Keough / Instagram

She is accused of urinating on items in the homes and then posting the footage online to fetish websites.

Keough faces a pair of felony criminal mischief charges for the damage she allegedly did to the Pensacola rental property.

According to police, the Airbnb owner was sent a private message that her then-current guest had relieved herself on multiple items inside the home.

The owner then found an adult website that allegedly showed Keough peeing in the home in some bizarre fetish fulfillment video. When the owner went to the home to investigate, she was overwhelmed with a strong smell of pee as she documented the damage.

Keough reportedly targeted an antique Crown Royal chair, a rug, a typewriter, four dining room chairs, a coffee maker, a bed, a TV, a record player, a toaster, and an electric fireplace – causing nearly $4,000 in damage.

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Take Two on Number One

Nicolette Keough
Source: Nicolette Keough / Instagram

Keough reportedly caused over $5,000 in damage.

Then, Keough reportedly took her act on the road, traveling to another Airbnb owned by the same person on the same street and urinating on items there as well.

In that case, the owner found that a vase, green rug, accent wall, chair, and a tiger rug were all peed on, causing another $1,375 in damage.

"There was a young lady inside making money in a very unusual way that damaged somebody else’s property," Pensacola police officer Mike Wood bluntly told WEAR-TV.

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Kiss-Off of the Spider Woman

marissa simonetti
Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/KARE 11

Marissa Simonetti was convicted of throwing a live tarantula at her Airbnb tenant.

It's been a rough few days for Airbnb owners and their guests. Late last week, a U.S. Senate candidate from Minnesota was convicted of assault after throwing a live tarantula at her tenant in an effort to get her to leave.

According to a criminal complaint, Marissa Simonetti began acting erratically toward Jacklyn Vasquez, who was renting out the basement of her home to study for the bar exam.

On June 21, 2024, Vasquez called 911 several times, first when Simonetti began banging pots and pans together while she was trying to study, and then when Simonetti shut off the home's internet service.

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Home Sweet 'Home Alone'

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Marissa Simonetti
Source: KARE 11

Jacklyn Vasquez filmed Simonetti tossing the spider down the stairs at her.

Vasquez later called 911 again, claiming Simonetti and a man had taken apart the door to her basement room. Saying she felt "scared," Vasquez hid in her room, but left her laptop at the bottom of the stairs to record what was happening.

The video, which was shown on KARE 11, revealed the sound of pots and pans banging, while a woman yelling "Hallelujah!" could be heard coming from upstairs.

The conflict culminated when Simonetti bought a tarantula from a nearby pet store and threw it down the stairs at her unwanted house guest, loudly declaring, "Spider infestation!" before adding, "This is why you never f--- with Marisa Simonetti."

The owner later confessed she was inspired by Macaulay Culkin's shenanigans in Home Alone.

"I’m not a physically violent person, and I watched the movie 'Home Alone' growing up, and I was like, you know what, this is such a strange situation," Simonetti said. "If I’m scared or hurt, I try and make jokes. And I was so scared, I was just like, I didn’t know what to do, and so, yeah, I got the spider."

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