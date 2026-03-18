Airbnb Host From Hell: Minnesota Political Candidate, 32, Convicted of Assault for Throwing a Tarantula at Tenant 'to Get Her to Leave' Property

A U.S. Senate candidate from Minnesota has been convicted of assault after throwing a live tarantula at her Airbnb tenant in an effort to get her to leave, RadarOnline.com can report. Marisa Simonetti said she drew inspiration from the Home Alone movies in an effort to chase the woman out.

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'This is Not Going to End Well'

Source: marisasimonetti.com The Senate candidate accused her tenant of being a squatter.

According to a criminal complaint, Simonetti began acting erratically toward Jacklyn Vasquez, who was renting out the basement of her home to study for the bar exam. The 32-year-old claimed that the two quickly became at odds after her guest suggested she hire a pest control company to address "large spiders" in the unit. "She was in my house less than two weeks before she started sending me double-, triple-paragraph long texts and yelling at people on the phone at 10:30 at night for an hour," said Simonetti, who lives in the home with her son. "I’m just sitting up here ... thinking this is not going to go well."

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Source: kare11/youtube

Vasquez said she wanted to leave, but was too scared to do so. "(Simonetti) disconnected the internet, she created a hostile environment," Vasquez said. "I didn’t refuse to leave. Only when she was arrested, I fled."

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Roommate vs. Roommate

Source: KARE 11 Jacklyn Vasquez filmed Simonetti tossing the spider down the stairs at her.

On June 21, 2024, Vasquez called 911 several times, first when Simonetti began banging pots and pans together while she was trying to study, and then when Simonetti shut off the home's internet service. Vasquez later called 911 again, claiming Simonetti and a man took apart the door to her basement room. Saying she felt "scared," Vasquez hid in her room, but left her laptop at the bottom of the stairs to record what was happening. The video, which was shown on KARE 11, revealed the sound of pots and pans banging, while a woman yelling "Hallelujah!" could be heard coming from upstairs. The conflict culminated when Simonetti bought a tarantula from a nearby pet store and threw it down the stairs at her unwanted house guest, loudly declaring, "Spider infestation!" before adding, "This is why you never f--- with Marisa Simonetti."

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Taking a Cue from 'Home Alone'

Source: marisa.simonetti28/instagram Simonetti said she was inspired by 'Home Alone'

According to the complaint, responding officers found "pins, tacks, nails, a live tarantula, which was moving around, what appeared to be the contents of a terrarium dumped down the stairs, and several small toys." Simonetti later confessed she was inspired by Macaulay Culkin's shenanigans in Home Alone. "I’m not a physically violent person, and I watched the movie 'Home Alone' growing up, and I was like, you know what, this is such a strange situation," Simonetti said. "If I’m scared or hurt, I try and make jokes. And I was so scared, I was just like, I didn’t know what to do, and so, yeah, I got the spider."

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History of Accusations

Source: KARE 11 She was convicted of three charges and will be sentenced in May.