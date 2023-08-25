Caught On Camera: Florida Man Seen Injecting a Mysterious 'Liquid Chemical Agent' Into His Neighbor's Home
A Florida man was caught injecting a "chemical agent" underneath his upstairs neighbor's front door, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The man was identified as Xuming Li, a chemistry student who lived beneath Umar Abdullah and his pregnant wife in a Tampa condo complex. Security camera footage captured Li as he crouched on the ground and unleashed the mysterious substance into the couple's home.
Abdullah said that he and his wife were welcomed to the complex when they moved back in June 2022. Abdullah described his downstairs neighbor as a "regular guy" who they had little interaction with leading up to the disturbing attack.
Abdullah told local news that after he and his wife moved in, they began receiving text messages from Li.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Abdullah said told WFLA that in the text messages, his neighbor complained about losing sleep and being able to hear the toilet seat move.
After months of back and forth with his downstairs neighbor, Abdullah said his family began feeling dizzy and eventually got sick enough to vomit.
"I look at my daughter, her eyes were full of tears," the concerned father told local news. "She was not crying, but her eyes were full of tears."
Things took an ominous turn when Abdullah and his family left for vacation. While they were away, a friend went to their condo to pick up a package that had been delivered. At the condo, Abdullah's friend noticed an unusual chemical smell.
The friend described the odor as a more "obnoxious" nail polish remover scent. Alarmed by the odor, the friend called an air conditioning company, however, they found no issues in the home.
Still confused and without any answers, a plumber was also called to home to check the hot water heater.
- 'It’s Not That Bad. I Still Have My Life': Florida Man Who Lost Arm in Alligator Attack Recalls How It Happened
- Florida Teacher Accused of Predatory Behavior by 30 Students Following Back-to-Back Arrests for Alleged Inappropriate Relationships
- DeSantis Debunked: Shocking Little-Known Facts About the Controversial Florida Governor's Past
The plumber found nothing amiss and the couple was back at square one. They even reached out to the fire department, which came out and inspected the unit to no avail.
"I never thought after all this that no," Abdullah recalled finding the chemical odor's source. "I’m just imagining this. No."
Abdullah said he "started sniffing that place like a dog" in an attempt to find any clue that could point to where the odor was originating from. While inspecting his home, Abdullah noticed a crack in his front door frame.
Abdullah was suspicious that his disgruntled downstairs neighbor may be connected, so he set up a security camera to watch his front door from the outside. After his daughter fell ill once again, Abdullah went back and reviewed the footage. What he saw was unnerving to say the least.
"We were shaking," the father recalled. "We can’t imagine that he is coming and doing something."
Li was seen crouching in front of the door with a syringe, which he filled with liquid before placing it on the door frame. Abdullah immediately gathered his family, left the condo and contacted police.
Li was arrested by authorities and charged with multiple felony offenses including possession of a controlled dangerous substance and burglary.
A hazmat team conducted tests that revealed that the "liquid chemical agent" used by Abdullah's neighbor contained a mix of hydrocodone and methadone. Li was released on bond. In addition to his criminal charges, Li faced a civil lawsuit from Abdullah for domestic violence, as well as an alleged breach of contract from the condo association.