'Just Lost It … I Will Be in Custody': OC Judge Accused of Fatally Shooting Wife Remains Free on Bond After Chilling Text to Staff Is Exposed
An Orange County Superior Court judge charged with the murder of his wife remains free on $1 million bail as disturbing new details about the case come to light, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, is accused of killing his spouse, Sheryl, on August 3. The former prosecutor of the year pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Los Angeles County Superior Court has been handling the case to avoid a conflict of interest.
Some release conditions were approved by Judge Ricardo Ocampo including a prohibition on alcohol consumption and a requirement that Ferguson surrender his passport.
Ferguson was ordered to avoid establishments where alcohol is the primary sale and has been prohibited from possessing any weapons or ammunition. He must also wear a GPS device and not go outside of Orange, Riverside, or Los Angeles counties, ABC7 reported.
The defendant is, however, allowed to have contact with his son after a request by prosecutors was denied.
The son was the only witness to the crime and had called 911 shortly after 8 PM that fateful day and told the operator his father had been drinking too much and that he'd tried to help his mother before her tragic demise.
Ferguson also dialed up 911 to report what happened. When asked if he shot his wife, he told the operator he didn't want to talk about it.
Sheryl had suffered from at least one gunshot wound, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene after what authorities say was an alcohol-fueled argument that began at a restaurant and spiraled out of control after the couple returned home from dinner.
- 'Swimsuit Boy' Mystery: 'Candy Man' Serial Killer's Last Victim Seen in Facial Rendering to Uncover Identity 50 Years After Body Was Found
- Billionaire Leon Black Claims Family of ‘Autistic’ Teen Who Accused Him of Rape Believes She’s Lying: Court Documents
- Another Victim? 20-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case Murder ‘Re-evaluated’ for Possible Connections to Rex Heuermann
Tensions flared during their prior outing, when Ferguson allegedly "pointed his finger at his wife," according to court docs, "in a manner mimicking a firearm."
Later, at home, their dispute raged on. "Why don't you point a real gun at me?" she was claimed to have asked before Ferguson allegedly pulled out a .40-caliber pistol from his ankle holster and pulled the trigger "at close range" through "the center chest."
A filing stated that Ferguson messaged his court clerk and bailiff: "I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won't be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I'm so sorry."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
His court staff thought it was a joke, court records showed.
During a search of their home, authorities found 47 weapons and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition.
Looking ahead, there will be a court hearing on October 30, when a date will be set to determine if there is enough evidence for Ferguson's case to go to trial. He faces 40 years to life in prison if found guilty.