'Just Lost It … I Will Be in Custody': OC Judge Accused of Fatally Shooting Wife Remains Free on Bond After Chilling Text to Staff Is Exposed

The son was the only witness to the crime and had called 911 shortly after 8 PM that fateful day and told the operator his father had been drinking too much and that he'd tried to help his mother before her tragic demise.

Ferguson also dialed up 911 to report what happened. When asked if he shot his wife, he told the operator he didn't want to talk about it.

Sheryl had suffered from at least one gunshot wound, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene after what authorities say was an alcohol-fueled argument that began at a restaurant and spiraled out of control after the couple returned home from dinner.