‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara’s Home Sold For $500k, Family to Split Proceeds

Irene Cara’s estate sold off the Florida home she died in — one year after the Flashdance singer's tragic passing. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a judge signed off on Irene’s estate selling off her 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,594 sq. ft. home in Lago, Florida.

Source: MDA telethon/youtube

Irene’s family found a buyer who purchased the home for $499k. According to property records, Irene purchased the pad in 2014 for $238k. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Irene died in November 2022 at the age of 63. The entertainer was found inside the property.

At the time, her rep said, "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films." A medical examiner determined Irene’s cause of death as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. On January 27, 2023, Irene’s sister Antoinette Greer filed a petition to name Michelle Spice and Tashika Ortiz as co-administrators of the late actress/singer’s estate.

Source: mega

Antoinette listed the beneficiaries of Irene’s estate as herself, a nephew named Michael, a nephew named Mario, a niece named Marion and another niece named Michelle. In addition, she listed another sister named Myrta but Antoinette said her address was unknown.

Per court records, the court approved Michelle and Tashika being named co-administrators of the estate. A couple of weeks later, the duo filed a petition for authority to continue Irene’s business Caramel Productions. They explained Irene was the 100% owner of Caramel Productions, which was engaged in the “business of music production, entertainment, catalogue management and related services.”

Michelle and Tashika said they needed to access corporate accounts, file necessary annual reports to keep the business active, collect income and pay operating expenses. In addition, the duo said they needed to determine the division and or/distribution of the assets between the beneficiaries of the estate or in the alternative authorize the sale of the business.

Source: MDA telethon/youtube

The estate was hit with multiple creditors’ claims. The first was filed by Irene’s LA-based manager Betty McCormick. She asked to be reimbursed $4,393 for cremation/burial services. Betty filed another claim for $1,599.50 for biohazard cleanup at Irene’s home which she said should be reimbursed. Court records show several of the claims were resolved.

In September 2023, the co-administrators filed an objection to one of the claims filed by Midwest Talent Management, Inc. The following month, the beneficiaries informed the court they agreed to sell the home Irene died in.

The co-administrators have yet to resolve two outstanding creditor claims and the probate case is still pending. Recently, the estate started selling off Irene's personal property.

Irene was known for singing What a Feeling from the film Flashdance and Fame from the movie by the same name. She also starred in countless films and TV shows.