The Royal Family has amassed a global of the course of the history of the monarchy. With the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II and her son Charles being named King in the wake of his mother’s death, there’s been an uptick in interest concerning all things Royals-related. \n\nThat list, of course, is long. The recent changes at Westminster Abbey have shaken the family’s structure, as well as added to the speculation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s role — or lack thereof — in the monarchy. \n\nSince the marriage of King Charles III and his late wife Diana, few scandals have rocked headlines like the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but alleged feuds between Kate Middleton and Markle, as well as Prince Harry and Markle’s exit to the United States, have plagued headlines for years now.The Royals Tell-All Books Found On AmazonTo give you a better idea of the inner workings of the Royal family, we’ve rounded up five tell-all books that dish the dirty details of the Crown, as well as deliver firsthand accounts and untold stories of what takes place beyond the palace walls.The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and The Turmoil by Tina Brown retails for $14.99 (Kindle) on amazon.com.\n\nTina Brown’s The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and The Turmoil, is an explosive recount of the Windsor family and their reinvention following the tragic and sudden death of Princess Diana. Brown recounts love affairs, messy power struggles, and headline-grabbing feuds between the Royal Family. The book is available in Kindle format as well as hardcover.Battle of Brothers: William And Harry — The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult by Robert Lacey retails for $10.99 (Kindle) at amazon.com.\n\nFrom the best-selling author and historical consult for Netflix's The Crown, Robert Lacey comes Battle of Brothers: William And Harry. Centered on the relationship between two of Britain’s leading men, Prince William and Prince Harry. Battle of Brothers dives into the intricacies of the once-close-knit duo and their recent estrangement, while also analyzing the outcomes of raising two sons for vastly different futures.Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton retails for $10.99 (Paperback) at amazon.com.\n\nWhen first published in 1992, Diana: Her True Story by Andrew Morton was an explosive biography that gave incredible detail not only on Princess Diana’s life as a monarch but further conveyed the unique humanity that Diana possessed. To commemorate the twenty-year anniversary of Lady Di’s passing, an updated version containing new material has been released. The raw, emotional recount is a must-read for any fans of Diana and the Royal family.Meghan and Harry: The Real Story by Lady Colin Campbell retails for $14.99 (Kindle) at amazon.com.\n\nThe relationship between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle has fueled some of the nastiest headlines British tabloids could produce. In Meghan and Harry: The Real Story by Lady Colin Campbell, the author delivers a recount of their courtship, marriage, and exit from the Royal family through a unique lens. Campbell infuses historical references, insider stories, and psychology to deliver an accurate portrayal of the infamous couple.Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and The Making of a Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie retail for $10.49 (Kindle, Hardcover) at amazon.com.\n\nFrom Omid Scobie comes Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and The Making of a Modern Royal Family. Delving into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life in England, the book uncovers the actual reasonings behind the bombshell announcement from the couple that they would be stepping away from their royal duties, including a move to California. Throughout the pages, rumors of the couple are dispelled as little-known stories of life as a Royal emerge.