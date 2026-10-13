Federal Agents 'Used Controversial Surveillance Device to Track and Arrest' Don Lemon's Student Producer, 21, Over Anti-ICE Protest Coverage

Twelve days after the protest, a Minnesota judge signed a warrant on January 30 authorizing agents to use a cell-site simulator to target Richardson’s phone. A Pennsylvania judge signed another warrant the following day. Richardson’s lawyers later filed a motion seeking to exclude the tracking evidence, stating the purpose was "locating and arresting him."

Agents also applied for cell-site simulator warrants targeting the phones of Georgia Fort, a journalist charged in the case, and Jamael Lundy, then a Minnesota State Senate candidate. Investigators separately sought pen register orders, which can log the numbers a phone contacts, for Fort and a number reportedly traced to Lemon.

Court records do not establish whether those applications were approved or whether investigators actually deployed a cell-site simulator to locate Richardson.

In a July letter filed in court, Fort’s lawyers said prosecutors "did not know" whether the surveillance applications had been authorized or had produced evidence. Both Fort and Lemon have said they were present to cover the demonstration.