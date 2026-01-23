FBI's Most Wanted — ARRESTED! Olympic Snowboarder Ryan Wedding In Custody After Being Accused of Running Drug Empire and 'Ordering Murder of Witness'

Details of his capture are expected to be revealed Friday by Attorney General Pam Bondi, but it is believed Wedding had been living in Mexico and was working with the notorious Sinaloa Cartel. FBI Director Kash Patel compared him to infamous drug leaders like Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and Pablo Escobar.

At a November update, Patel said: "Ryan Wedding and his associates allegedly imported tons of cocaine each year from Colombia through Mexico and onto the streets of US communities.

"His criminal activities and violent actions will not be tolerated, and this is a clear signal that the FBI will use our resources and expertise to find Ryan Wedding and bring him and his associates to justice."

Bondi added at the time: "We will not rest until his name is taken off the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, and his narco-trafficking organization lies dismantled."