Canadian Olympic Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Accused of Ordering Murder of Witness... as Former Athlete Continues to Evade Arrest Despite $15M Bounty
Nov. 19 2025, Published 4:11 p.m. ET
Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned drug kingpin, Ryan Wedding, allegedly ordered a hit on a federal witness against him before the man was gunned down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wedding, 44, allegedly shared photographs of the man online after his 2024 indictment on charges including murder, money laundering, and drug trafficking. The U.S. Justice Department has now charged him with ordering the murder of a federal witness in a new indictment.
Wedding Controls a 'Violent Drug Trafficking Organization'
Attorney General Pam Bondi made the shocking announcement about the latest development for the at-large fugitive in a news conference on Wednesday, November 19.
The former athlete is currently on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.
Bondi revealed the U.S. Department of Justice is also charging Wedding with "two additional counts of witness tampering and intimidation, money laundering, and drug trafficking."
Saying the former Olympian "controls one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in this world," the attorney general explained how Wedding used a now-deleted website called The Dirty News to post photos of the witness and his wife in an attempt to locate the man.
The witness was then gunned down at a restaurant in Medellin, Colombia, on January 31, before he could be called to testify against the fugitive drug lord. He was executed with five bullets to the head and his assailants remain at large
$15 Million Reward
Bondi noted that "He is the largest distributor of cocaine in Canada," while FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency is determined to bring Wedding to justice.
The reward has been increased from $10 million to $15 million for Wedding's capture, with additional rewards for information leading to the arrests of unknown killers who murdered the potential witness.
"Ryan Wedding and his associates allegedly imported tons of cocaine each year from Colombia through Mexico and onto the streets of US communities. His criminal activities and violent actions will not be tolerated, and this is a clear signal that the FBI will use our resources and expertise to find Ryan Wedding and bring him and his associates to justice," Patel announced at the joint Washington, D.C. news conference with Bondi.
"We will not rest until his name is taken off the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, and his narco-trafficking organization lies dismantled," Bondi boldly declared.
Dangerous Fugitive
Bondi described how Wedding’s trafficking operation was responsible for more than $1 billion a year in illegal drug proceeds. She revealed he's responsible for 60 metric tons of cocaine being smuggled into the U.S. annually via long-haul semi trucks.
Wedding is believed to be currently living in Mexico and works with the notorious Sinaloa Cartel to traffic cocaine from Colombia, while the cartel is protecting the drug lord, who has been compared to the infamous Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.
Meanwhile, 10 others, including Wedding's lawyer in Canada, were taken into custody as part of Operation Giant Slalom related to the former Olympian's case. Attorney Deepak Paradkar allegedly suggested to Wedding that he have the witness killed.
From Olympic Dreams to Crime Lord
Wedding competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, as part of Canada's snowboarding team. He came in 24th in the men's parallel giant slalom snowboarding event and quit sports after the games to lead a life of crime.
He was indicted in 2024 and charged with running a continuing criminal enterprise and assorted drug trafficking charges. Wedding was also accused of ordering the November 2023 double murder of two men in Canada over a stolen drug shipment that passed through California. One person survived that shooting but suffered serious injuries.
"Ryan Wedding’s athletic drive snowballed into a life of violence, and instead of conquering mountains, he mastered a deadly drug distribution enterprise and will continue to order murders while he enjoys protection by his cartel associates and others,” said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.