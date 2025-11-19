Canadian Olympic Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Accused of Ordering Murder of Witness... as Former Athlete Continues to Evade Arrest Despite $15M Bounty

Attorney General Pam Bondi made the shocking announcement about the latest development for the at-large fugitive in a news conference on Wednesday, November 19.

The former athlete is currently on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Bondi revealed the U.S. Department of Justice is also charging Wedding with "two additional counts of witness tampering and intimidation, money laundering, and drug trafficking."

Saying the former Olympian "controls one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in this world," the attorney general explained how Wedding used a now-deleted website called The Dirty News to post photos of the witness and his wife in an attempt to locate the man.

The witness was then gunned down at a restaurant in Medellin, Colombia, on January 31, before he could be called to testify against the fugitive drug lord. He was executed with five bullets to the head and his assailants remain at large