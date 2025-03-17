INVESTIGATION: Shocking Truth Of How Canadian Olympic Snowboarder Became Top Drug Baron Tied to Cartel Psychos and Hezbollah — As He Makes FBI's Most Wanted List With $10Million Capture Bounty on His Head
The shocking details about how a Canadian Olympic snowboarder became a top drug baron tied to cartel psychos have been revealed.
Ryan Wedding is now on the FBI's Most Wanted list – with a $10million reward offered for his capture, RadarOnline.com can report.
Two decades ago, Wedding was a snowboarding star on the Canadian Olympic team – and today, he is a drug lord within the Hezbollah-affiliated Mexican Sinaloa Cartel.
The former athlete pursued a professional snowboarding career in British Columbia and was once praised as "one of Canada’s most promising winter sports athletes."
However, Wedding's career went in a completely different direction, and now there's a $10million reward for any information to help capture him.
The former snowboarder is currently facing serious charges – including murder, money laundering and drug trafficking.
Wedding's dangerous career path shocked fans all around the world after authorities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico asked the public for help.
Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said in a statement: "Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada.
"The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man, and his addition to the list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, coupled with a major reward offer by the State Department, will make the public our partner so that we can catch up with him before he puts anyone else in danger."
About a year after his snowboarding career came to an end, he began to get himself involved with the criminal world.
According to reports, Wedding was charged in June 2024 with murder and drug crimes.
He's been accused of arranging the shipment of some 60 tons of cocaine a year using long-haul semi trucks to move the drugs between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California and Canada.
So far, a dozen others have been arrested in connection with the case involving Wedding.
Authorities have also claimed the group killed two family members in Canada over a "stolen drug shipment."
According to authorities, Wedding was placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list in hopes of capturing the former athlete and that "every possible resource will be deployed to bring him to justice."
Liam Price, head of investigations at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said in a statement regarding Wedding: "He remains one of the greatest organized crime threats in Canada. We are working closely with U.S. and Mexican authorities to ensure he faces justice."
Matthew Allen, a special agent with the DEA, added: "This is a man who amassed wealth at the expense of countless lives. His ‘empire’ has fueled violence, addiction, and death across multiple countries."
After being captured and if convicted, Wedding could face a mandatory minimum penalty of life in federal prison.
Authorities believe the former athlete is currently living in Mexico – but have not ruled out the possibility he could be in the United States, Canada or even somewhere in Central America.