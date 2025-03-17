The former snowboarder is currently facing serious charges – including murder, money laundering and drug trafficking.

Wedding's dangerous career path shocked fans all around the world after authorities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico asked the public for help.

Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said in a statement: "Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada.

"The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man, and his addition to the list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, coupled with a major reward offer by the State Department, will make the public our partner so that we can catch up with him before he puts anyone else in danger."