Faye Dunaway's Rock Icon Ex Tells How 'Chinatown' Diva CUCKOLDED Him — Bedding One of Her Leading Men as He Waited in the Wings

Rock legend Peter Wolf has ripped the lid off his chaotic romance with Hollywood icon Faye Dunaway. RadarOnline.com can reveal the turning point in their relationship, as Wolf alleged Dunaway, 84, had a shocking affair with Chinatown co-star Jack Nicholson – while he was under the same roof.

Source: MEGA Peter Wolf claimed he was downstairs while Dunaway was shacking it up with co-star Jack Nicholson upstairs.

Wolf, the 79-year-old lead singer of The J. Geils Band, opened up about dating the Bonnie and Clyde star his new memoir, Waiting on the Moon. The two were roughly three years into their relationship when she landed a role starring alongside Nicholson, 87, in Roman Polanski's dark thriller.

Source: MEGA Dunaway and Nicholson notoriously had chemistry in the 1974 thriller 'Chinatown.'

Dunaway has long denied whispers of her fiery on-screen chemistry with Nicholson extending beyond the set. But in his new memoir, Wolf tells a very different story – one where Dunaway not only spent the night with Nicholson at his home, but did so in the most humiliating way possible, leaving Wolf obliviously waiting downstairs.

The singer, who was deeply involved in the music scene and mingled with legends like Bob Dylan and Andy Warhol, recalled how his ex repeatedly called Nicholson for help after claiming she was struggling with an upcoming scene. Finally, he invited her to his house. Wold said when he and Dunaway arrived, Nicholson’s place was buzzing with people, and a massive pile of cocaine sat on the coffee table.

As the night went on, the crowd gradually thinned until only the three of them remained. This was when, Wolf said: "Jack invited Faye upstairs to work on the script, and Faye asked if I would mind waiting. I answered, 'Of course not.'"

After more than two hours of uneasy waiting, Wolf finally called upstairs for Dunaway – but there was no answer. Stranded without a car, he had no choice but to linger in the living room until morning. Wolf recalled: "Finally, as I saw the sun coming up, it occurred to me that what I thought might be happening was definitely happening."

Source: MEGA Dunaway and Wolf moved past the betrayal and tied the knot in 1974.

Convinced he was being cuckolded, fury overtook him, and he lost control. The singer wrote: "I opened the sliding glass doors. Then I picked up the coffee table, laden with books and the large mountain of cocaine, walked over to the pool, and released it all into the water, watching it sink and settle on the bottom. "For symmetry, I lowered a chair from the living room into the water, where it landed perfectly at one end of the table. Then I picked up another chair and lowered it at the opposite end.

"The white powder was dissolving, and a few books floated up to the surface." Even by Hollywood’s wild standards, Wolf and Dunaway’s rollercoaster romance was nothing short of dramatic. And despite Dunaway’s alleged affair, she and Wolf astonishingly moved past the betrayal and tied the knot in August 1974.

However, their five-year marriage was far from smooth, with yet another act of infidelity shattering Wolf’s trust – this time, with British celebrity photographer Terry O’Neill. By 1979, Wolf and Dunaway’s marriage was in ruins.

Living apart, they clashed over her desperate desire for a child, with Wolf citing her drinking and volatility as major issues – years before her bipolar diagnosis in Faye (2024). Hoping to salvage their relationship, they planned therapy in Boston, but Dunaway stayed in New York.

Source: MEGA Wolf and Dunaway's marriage ended soon after he found her cheating with a photographer.