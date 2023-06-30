Video Captures Moment 6-Year-Old Boy Plummets 40 Feet Off Amusement Park Zipline After Harness Snaps

A 6-year-old boy plunged 40 feet from an amusement park zipline after his harness broke, RadarOnline.com has learned. The horrifying moment happened at Parque Fundidora’s Amazonian Expedition in Nuevo León, Mexico.

While the child miraculously survived, the incident traumatized him. The boy's fall raised further questions about tourist safety in Mexico following a string of mysterious deaths at popular destinations.