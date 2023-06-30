Video Captures Moment 6-Year-Old Boy Plummets 40 Feet Off Amusement Park Zipline After Harness Snaps
A 6-year-old boy plunged 40 feet from an amusement park zipline after his harness broke, RadarOnline.com has learned. The horrifying moment happened at Parque Fundidora’s Amazonian Expedition in Nuevo León, Mexico.
While the child miraculously survived, the incident traumatized him. The boy's fall raised further questions about tourist safety in Mexico following a string of mysterious deaths at popular destinations.
Camera footage captured the nauseating moment when the child's harness snapped midway through the ride. Nestled among the treetops, the video showed the boy, who was identified only as Cesar, leave the zipline platform and make his way across the line with an adult as he appeared to hold onto the man's leg.
Moments later, the pair slowed to stop — and in a split second, Cesar fell.
As the momentum carrying the man and Cesar slowed to a brief halt, the boy attempted to cling to the man's leg before he slipped from safety. Tourists and onlookers gasped in horror as they watched Cesar plummet 40 feet into the man made pool built underneath the zipline's path.
According to Fox News Digital, Cesar's family members said that the child's harness broke. Thankfully, a tourist near the zipline's pool quickly jumped into action and dove into the water to save Cesar, who was likely stunned by the shock and impact of the four-story fall.
While thankful for the good Samaritan, family members blamed the incident on the subpar training of amusement park employees.
Cesar's father told the outlet that his son was "afraid." He said that while the boy sustained minor injuries, he was "psychologically damaged" after his safety tether failed.
Mexican authorities said that after Cesar's accident, several other rides at the park had operations suspended. With Summer in full swing, concerns have been raised after multiple tourist deaths at luxury resorts.