Exclusive 'Fast & Furious' Star Vin Diesel Sexual Battery Lawsuit: Judge Sets Trial Date For Actor to Face Off With Ex-Assistant After He Denies Accusations

Vin Diesel and his ex-assistant are scheduled to face off after a judge set a trial date in the bombshell lawsuit filed against the Fast & Furious star. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court ordered that a jury trial over Asta Jonasson's lawsuit start on August 18, 2025.

As we previously reported, Jonasson sued Diesel, his production company One Race Films, and the actor’s sister, Samantha Vincent, who serves as President of One Race. Jonasson was hired by One Race in 2010 to work as Diesel’s assistant on Fast 5, according to the suit. Production took place in Georgia.

Jonasson said that on one night she was responsible for watching out for Diesel as he was entertaining a bunch of women at the St. Regis. The assistant said her task was to get Diesel out of the room without him being photographed.

She claimed after the women left, Diesel forced himself on her. She accused him of groping her breast and kissing her without consent. In her lawsuit, she claimed the actor pulled up her dress and tried to take off her underwear. She alleged he placed her against a wall and grabbed her head. The woman claimed Diesel put her hand on his genitals and then stripped down to his underwear. In her suit, she said the actor pleasured himself while she stood silently.

Jonasson said she was fired by Diesel’s sister after the incident. She believed it was due to her not agreeing to the actor's sexual requests. “For years, Ms. Jonasson remained silent, afraid to speak out against one of the world’s highest-grossing actors, afraid she would be ostracized from the industry which had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual harassment and assault, and concerned that as a green card holder that speaking out could jeopardize her potential future citizenship,” the lawsuit stated.

“Empowered by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, and with the protection of the Speak Out Act and recent revival of her claims by AB2777, Ms. Jonasson is unwilling to remain silent any longer and seeks to reclaim her agency and justice for the suffering she endured at the hands of Vin Diesel and One Race,” the suit read. Diesel's powerhouse lawyer denied the accusations. He said, "Let me be very clear, Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

As we first reported, in his official response to the lawsuit, Diesel's lawyer argued Jonasson consented to the actions she now complained about.

“Defendant is informed and believes, and based thereon alleges, that the Complaint, and each and every cause of action stated therein, is barred by reason of Plaintiff’s consent,” the filing read. Regarding her firing, Diesel claimed all actions "were taken in good faith for legitimate non-discriminatory purposes."