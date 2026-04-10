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Home > Exclusives > Redmond O'Neal
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EXCLUSIVE: Redmond O'Neal FINALLY Facing the Music — Caged Meth Head Ruled Ready for Trial 8 YEARS After Stabbing Spree

redmond oneal faces trial stabbing spree years later
Source: ©2008 RAMEY PHOTO/MEGA

Redmond O'Neal faces trial eight years after a stabbing spree as the troubled star is ruled fit.

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April 10 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

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Caged meth head Redmond O'Neal is finally facing the music for his crazed and bloody knife attack on five people in 2018 – after appearing in court with a pair of devil's horns tattooed on his forehead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Tinseltown train wreck – only son of Charlie's Angels beauty Farrah Fawcett and Love Story stud Ryan O'Neal – pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges on March 10.

The 41-year-old had been ruled fit to stand trial last year after a five-year stay in the Patton State Hospital insane asylum in San Bernardino, Calif.

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Seven-Day Crime Spree Leaves Trail

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Redmond O'Neal pleaded not guilty to multiple charges linked to a 2018 stabbing spree that included alleged attacks on Anton Folkerson.
Source: LAPD/ MEGA

Redmond O'Neal pleaded not guilty to multiple charges linked to a 2018 stabbing spree that included alleged attacks on Anton Folkerson.

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He'd been charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as second-degree robbery, stemming from a seven-day terror spree that left a trail of blood from Palm Springs to Santa Monica.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O'Neal is accused of plunging a knife three and a half inches into the brain of aspiring actor Anton Folkerson.

He's also accused of stabbing another man in the side with a bottle, beating another victim senseless, and robbing a 7-Eleven at knifepoint – all despite inheriting $4.5 million from his actress mom following her 2009 death.

At the time, Redmond was on probation from a prior drug and gun bust.

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Troubled Past Fuels Downward Spiral

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In a jailhouse interview, Redmond said he 'never wanted any attention' as he blamed his struggles on the fame of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal.
Source: MEGA

In a jailhouse interview, Redmond said he 'never wanted any attention' as he blamed his struggles on the fame of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal.

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A month after his 2018 arrest, O'Neal – who's struggled with drug addiction since he was an adolescent – blamed his woes on his parents' fame.

In a world-exclusive RadarOnline.com jailhouse sit-down, he said: "I never asked for any of this. I never wanted any attention."

The following year, a judge ruled he was incompetent to stand trial due to diagnoses of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and antisocial personality disorder – and locked him up at the high-security loony bin, Patton State.

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Redmond Adapts to Life Behind Bars

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Conservator Mela Murphy said Redmond has been sober for five years after committing to a 12-step program.
Source: ©2008 RAMEY PHOTO/MEGA

Conservator Mela Murphy said Redmond has been sober for five years after committing to a 12-step program.

More than six years later, Redmond has apparently adapted to incarceration, not only brandishing devil's horns on his head but adding the tattooed phrase "F--k life" on his hand and the numbers 5250 tattooed on his cheek.

According to prison sources, the numbers are a likely nod to California Penal Code 5250, permitting an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Meanwhile, Redmond's conservator, Mela Murphy – who was Fawcett's closest friend – claims he's been sober for five years after dedicating himself to a 12-step program and spiritual discovery.

"We are proud of him and Farrah would be too," she said.

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