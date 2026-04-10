EXCLUSIVE: Redmond O'Neal FINALLY Facing the Music — Caged Meth Head Ruled Ready for Trial 8 YEARS After Stabbing Spree

Caged meth head Redmond O'Neal is finally facing the music for his crazed and bloody knife attack on five people in 2018 – after appearing in court with a pair of devil's horns tattooed on his forehead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Tinseltown train wreck – only son of Charlie's Angels beauty Farrah Fawcett and Love Story stud Ryan O'Neal – pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges on March 10.

The 41-year-old had been ruled fit to stand trial last year after a five-year stay in the Patton State Hospital insane asylum in San Bernardino, Calif.