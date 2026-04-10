EXCLUSIVE: Redmond O'Neal FINALLY Facing the Music — Caged Meth Head Ruled Ready for Trial 8 YEARS After Stabbing Spree
April 10 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET
Caged meth head Redmond O'Neal is finally facing the music for his crazed and bloody knife attack on five people in 2018 – after appearing in court with a pair of devil's horns tattooed on his forehead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Tinseltown train wreck – only son of Charlie's Angels beauty Farrah Fawcett and Love Story stud Ryan O'Neal – pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges on March 10.
The 41-year-old had been ruled fit to stand trial last year after a five-year stay in the Patton State Hospital insane asylum in San Bernardino, Calif.
Seven-Day Crime Spree Leaves Trail
He'd been charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as second-degree robbery, stemming from a seven-day terror spree that left a trail of blood from Palm Springs to Santa Monica.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O'Neal is accused of plunging a knife three and a half inches into the brain of aspiring actor Anton Folkerson.
He's also accused of stabbing another man in the side with a bottle, beating another victim senseless, and robbing a 7-Eleven at knifepoint – all despite inheriting $4.5 million from his actress mom following her 2009 death.
At the time, Redmond was on probation from a prior drug and gun bust.
Troubled Past Fuels Downward Spiral
A month after his 2018 arrest, O'Neal – who's struggled with drug addiction since he was an adolescent – blamed his woes on his parents' fame.
In a world-exclusive RadarOnline.com jailhouse sit-down, he said: "I never asked for any of this. I never wanted any attention."
The following year, a judge ruled he was incompetent to stand trial due to diagnoses of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and antisocial personality disorder – and locked him up at the high-security loony bin, Patton State.
Redmond Adapts to Life Behind Bars
More than six years later, Redmond has apparently adapted to incarceration, not only brandishing devil's horns on his head but adding the tattooed phrase "F--k life" on his hand and the numbers 5250 tattooed on his cheek.
According to prison sources, the numbers are a likely nod to California Penal Code 5250, permitting an involuntary psychiatric hold.
Meanwhile, Redmond's conservator, Mela Murphy – who was Fawcett's closest friend – claims he's been sober for five years after dedicating himself to a 12-step program and spiritual discovery.
"We are proud of him and Farrah would be too," she said.