Furious Fans Accuse Rising Country Music Star of 'Praising Domestic Violence and Glorifying Pornography'

The release of 1965 has drawn intense criticism from many in the far more conservative country music fan base. In the lyrics, Murph sings: "We'd go to church on a Sunday, wake up on Monday / You'd go to work and I'd stay home and sing and do fun things / I might get a little slap-slap, but you wouldn't hit me on Snapchat."

During the hook of the track, she continues: "I think I'd give up a few rights, if you would just love me like it's 1965."

The music video, which features graphic sexual content and disturbing imagery, has sparked a viral trend on TikTok, with viewers recording their shocked reactions.

One scene depicts a woman bound and lying face-down on a couch, which many viewers interpreted as a depiction of domestic abuse.