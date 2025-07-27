Furious Fans Accuse Rising Country Music Star of 'Praising Domestic Violence and Glorifying Pornography'
Rising country star Jessie Murph has found herself at the center of a heated controversy following the release of her latest single, 1965.
Murph's biggest critics accused the single's accompanying music video of promoting domestic violence and glorifying pornography, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 20-year-old singer-songwriter, who has gained notoriety for her edgy lyrics and genre-blending sound, has been riding a wave of success in recent months.
Her latest album, Sex Hysteria, released earlier this month, received glowing reviews from major outlets like Rolling Stone and Teen Vogue, and she also recently appeared in a sizzling Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature.
Murph has collaborated with big-name artists including Jelly Roll, Gucci Mane, and Diplo, earning comparisons to Amy Winehouse for her bold and unfiltered musical style.
The release of 1965 has drawn intense criticism from many in the far more conservative country music fan base. In the lyrics, Murph sings: "We'd go to church on a Sunday, wake up on Monday / You'd go to work and I'd stay home and sing and do fun things / I might get a little slap-slap, but you wouldn't hit me on Snapchat."
During the hook of the track, she continues: "I think I'd give up a few rights, if you would just love me like it's 1965."
The music video, which features graphic sexual content and disturbing imagery, has sparked a viral trend on TikTok, with viewers recording their shocked reactions.
One scene depicts a woman bound and lying face-down on a couch, which many viewers interpreted as a depiction of domestic abuse.
The backlash has been swift within the country music industry. Some insiders accuse Murph of going too far, labeling the song "sexist" and dismissing it as a "marketing stunt." Others have drawn comparisons between Murph and Kanye West, suggesting the young artist may be veering dangerously into controversial territory purely for attention.
A Nashville industry insider summed up the situation bluntly: "Controversy creates cash. It's a win for her in terms of exposure, even if the content is grotesque."
Another added: "The lyrics are obviously nothing Lennon and McCartney would ever put out. They're very sophomoric."
Murph has defended the song and its provocative visuals, telling Teen Vogue that the track is intended as satire. Attempting to downplay the outrage, she explained: "That whole song is kind of a joke."
One country insider agreed with the singer, saying, "The song should not be taken seriously." However, they warned that if Murph continues on this path, "people should have more conversations about the person she is rather than the artist she is."
While Murph's defenders argue she is pushing boundaries in a male-dominated genre, critics worry her latest work may do more harm than good. Whether the controversy ultimately bolsters or undermines her rising career remains to be seen.