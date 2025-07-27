'Oh, He's a Drunk': Elton John's Stinging Four Word Rebuke of One-Time Pal Billy Joel — And How It Created 'Bad Blood'

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter discusses how John's comments about his struggles with alcohol left him feeling betrayed and hurt.

In the series, Joel recalls: "Elton had made a comment that he thought I needed real rehab. He chalked it up to, 'Oh, he's a drunk.' And that really hurt me. I said, 'Wait a minute. Don't you know me better than that?'"

Joel explained that John's remarks, made during an interview with Rolling Stone, triggered a period of "bad blood" between the two.

He said: "There was a dovetailing of things that happened during that time."