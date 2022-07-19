Family Of The Children 'Ignored' In Viral Sesame Place Video Hire Lawyer Following Shocking Incident

“Our brand, our park and our employees stand for inclusivity and equality in all forms,” the theme park said in a statement posted to social media. “That is what Sesame Place is all about and we do not tolerate any behaviors in our parks that are contrary to that commitment.”

“We also are, and have always been, committed to making sure every family and every child has the best possible experience at our parks and we are incredibly disappointed when that does not happen,” the park continued.

“Regarding the incident yesterday, the costumes our performers wear sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests.”