Mother From Viral 'Sesame Street' Video SLAMS Apology As Shocking New Clips Emerge Of Character Ignoring Black Children

"@sesameplace instead of trying to save face, you should of gave a public apology to my girls!" she continued. "That statement disrespectful and distasteful. Talk about adding insult to injury."

Jodi said she will re-post the video as many times as necessary until the situation is "rectified."

"I really tried to handle this situation calm as possible but I am hurt, and that response just made it worse! The character could've just waved to everyone or just kept walking, but to blatantly look at my kids and say no," she concluded. "Don't try to tell me he can't see lower levels. He looked at them and said no!! So embarrassing and hurtful."