Officials inside South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution near Greenwood admit they have to keep a constant eye on Smith, for fear she could try to her herself at any moment of the day.

"Susan is obsessed with killing herself," a source at the Women's Correctional Center revealed. "She's attempted suicide before, and she's let it be known that she'll kill herself the first chance she gets."

In 2012, Smith was found in a pool of blood after slashing her wrists with a razor behind prison walls. Former fellow prisoner Stephanie Hulsey told Radar at the time, "Susan says she cuts herself because it releases all her pain."

Hulsey said she has had nightmares about Smith's bloody brushes with death, revealing she has "terrible raised scars on her wrists, maybe 15 of them, some three inches long."