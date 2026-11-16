EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith 'Planned to Kill Herself' After Drowning Her 2 Young Sons in a Lake — as 'Monster Mom' Prepares to Beg for Parole 30 Years Later
Nov. 16 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
Susan Smith reportedly told authorities she "should have died with her babies" after drowning her two young sons in a South Carolina lake in 1994, RadarOnline.com can report.
The monster mom, who is expected to beg for her freedom before a parole board later this week, allegedly tried to kill herself multiple times while serving life in prison, but one former fellow inmate says it's all an act from a desperate murderer.
Susan Smith 'Wanted to Die' With Her Children
Smith has spent the past 30 years behind bars after confessing to strapping her 14-month-old son Alex and 3-year-old son Michael into her car and letting it roll into John D. Long Lake in Union County.
But according to the now 55-year-old, she had no intention of ever returning home after her chilling crime.
"I had planned to kill myself first and leave a note behind telling what had happened," she confessed in a 2015 letter. "I didn't believe I could face my family when the truth was revealed."
Susan Smith's Suicidal Thoughts
In prison, her suicidal tendencies continued, according to family members.
"Susan's fear is in living, not dying," said Smith's mom, Linda Russell. "She misses those boys so bad. She's having such a hard time living right now."
Smith's attorney, David Bruck, added, "The full horror of what has happened is just now bearing down on her. She says over and over: 'I want to die.' She is lost in an ocean of grief and guilt."
Susan Smith Cuts Herself to 'Release All Her Pain'
Officials inside South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution near Greenwood admit they have to keep a constant eye on Smith, for fear she could try to her herself at any moment of the day.
"Susan is obsessed with killing herself," a source at the Women's Correctional Center revealed. "She's attempted suicide before, and she's let it be known that she'll kill herself the first chance she gets."
In 2012, Smith was found in a pool of blood after slashing her wrists with a razor behind prison walls. Former fellow prisoner Stephanie Hulsey told Radar at the time, "Susan says she cuts herself because it releases all her pain."
Hulsey said she has had nightmares about Smith's bloody brushes with death, revealing she has "terrible raised scars on her wrists, maybe 15 of them, some three inches long."
'She's Full of Cr-p'
However, one of Smith's closest acquaintances called shenanigans on her death wish. Christie Leann Smith, who served time with Susan, said she heard the same stories.
"Susan blurted out, 'I should have died with my babies! I was supposed to be in that car. But I got out to push it, and I couldn’t stop the car from rolling. It was moving too fast, and I couldn’t catch up to it. It went into the water, and they were gone!'" Christie, who is not related to Susan, recalled.
But Christie said she doesn't believe a word of Susan's claims.
"The whole time Susan was talking, I was thinking, 'She’s full of cr-p'," the former inmate said. "I knew she had no intention of killing herself and was just spinning some lame story in a pathetic attempt to make herself look a little better."