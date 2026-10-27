Ex-FBI Deputy Director Issues Chilling Warning to Americans to Stockpile Food, Water and Emergency Supplies — as Fears of Global Crisis Grow

The military's FORTRESS plan aims to keep U.S. forces and major installations operational for at least 90 days if civilian infrastructure fails.

Elements include portable nuclear reactors, large battery systems, independent local power grids, and backup access to water, fuel, and communications.

The plan also calls for stockpiles of ammunition, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts, and medical supplies.

Civilian factories could be redirected toward defense production, and critical military needs would have at least two qualified suppliers.

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell told Fox News, "We don't want to rely on standard civilian municipal infrastructure to run our national defense."

Governments across Europe have issued similar household preparedness advice.

The United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and France have encouraged residents to maintain emergency supplies for disruptions caused by severe weather, cyberattacks, war or other emergencies.

Britain launched its Be Ready campaign on October 22, recommending that households keep several days’ worth of essentials.

Sweden advises self-sufficiency for at least seven days "in case of crisis or war," citing worsening global conditions, nearby warfare, extreme weather, terrorism, cyberattacks and disinformation.

Japan's disaster management minister, Goshi Hosono, announced plans to urge households beginning November 2 to stock at least three days’ worth of food, water and toilet supplies to cope with major natural disasters.