Ex-FBI Deputy Director Issues Chilling Warning to Americans to Stockpile Food, Water and Emergency Supplies — as Fears of Global Crisis Grow
Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino is urging Americans to take emergency preparedness seriously, telling listeners to stock at least three days’ worth of food, water, and power supplies for their households, RadarOnline has learned.
On his podcast on Monday, October 26, Bongino listed recommended supplies, including emergency radios, batteries, emergency food, rainwater collection equipment, water filtration systems, and filtration tablets.
'Get Your Stuff Today'
"Get your stuff today. Please. Do it for your family," the 51-year-old begged.
He argued that preparation reduces anxiety and helps families avoid shortages during a crisis.
"There's nothing wrong with being prepared. It's not panicking or anything like that," Bongino said, warning that "panic kills."
Dan Bongino Compares Household Readiness to Military Planning
Bongino compared household readiness to military planning, saying the U.S. military is preparing for potential disruptions to food, water, and other essentials.
He urged civilians to take similar steps.
"You have to make 'Fortress my house,' 'Fortress my apartment,'" he said. "Please, do it for everyone. Your neighbors are not going to have any extra food."
Pentagon's FORTRESS Initiative
The military's FORTRESS plan aims to keep U.S. forces and major installations operational for at least 90 days if civilian infrastructure fails.
Elements include portable nuclear reactors, large battery systems, independent local power grids, and backup access to water, fuel, and communications.
The plan also calls for stockpiles of ammunition, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts, and medical supplies.
Civilian factories could be redirected toward defense production, and critical military needs would have at least two qualified suppliers.
Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell told Fox News, "We don't want to rely on standard civilian municipal infrastructure to run our national defense."
Governments across Europe have issued similar household preparedness advice.
The United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and France have encouraged residents to maintain emergency supplies for disruptions caused by severe weather, cyberattacks, war or other emergencies.
Britain launched its Be Ready campaign on October 22, recommending that households keep several days’ worth of essentials.
Sweden advises self-sufficiency for at least seven days "in case of crisis or war," citing worsening global conditions, nearby warfare, extreme weather, terrorism, cyberattacks and disinformation.
Japan's disaster management minister, Goshi Hosono, announced plans to urge households beginning November 2 to stock at least three days’ worth of food, water and toilet supplies to cope with major natural disasters.
Dan Bongino 'Living in Fear'
Bongino's comments followed a joint UK-Canada statement on stronger defense financing and industrial readiness. The broader backdrop includes unrest and protests in cities such as Paris, Rome, Milan, Barcelona, and Tirana.
A former Secret Service and NYPD officer, Bongino returned to conservative commentary and podcasting after leaving his post as FBI deputy director.
He announced his resignation on December 17, 2025, after roughly a year in the role, without providing a clear reason.
Before joining the bureau under Director Kash Patel, he had accused the FBI and Justice Department of operating as a "deep state" targeting Donald Trump and conservatives.
After leaving the intelligence community, he said during a May appearance on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast that he was "living in fear" and warned, "They're going to send some thugs to my house."