Ex-Beauty Pageant Queen Arrested for Allegedly 'Posing as Doctor' — After Victim's Botched 'Eyebrow and Facelift' Resulted in 'Severe Bleeding and Permanent Disfigurement' 

The wanna-be cosmetic surgeon is blamed for a series of severe injuries to unsuspecting patients.

A former beauty queen has been arrested for trying to pass herself off as a doctor with disastrous results, RadarOnline.com can report.

Jenny Rahmadi Fitri operated for more than five years on dozens of clients.

Jenny Rahmadi Fitri is a 2024 Puteri Indonesia finalist hailing from Riau. She's not a doctor, but she allegedly played one in her very own office, operating the Arauana Beauty Aesthetic Clinic without a license for more than five years.

According to reports, she allegedly deceived patients by posing as a cosmetic specialist and luring them with large discounts. She would then perform major invasive surgeries like facelifts and lip procedures without a license.

The investigation started after one victim who underwent a facelift and eyebrow lift suffered dangerous consequences. Instead of achieving results, the victim allegedly experienced severe bleeding and serious infections on her face and head following the procedure.

"The victim suffered festering wounds and serious swelling, requiring further treatment and surgery at several health facilities in Batam," claimed Ade Kuncoro, Director of Special Criminal Investigation at the Riau Regional Police.