Ex-Beauty Pageant Queen Arrested for Allegedly 'Posing as Doctor' — After Victim's Botched 'Eyebrow and Facelift' Resulted in 'Severe Bleeding and Permanent Disfigurement'
May 1 2026, Updated 1:04 p.m. ET
A former beauty queen has been arrested for trying to pass herself off as a doctor with disastrous results, RadarOnline.com can report.
The wanna-be cosmetic surgeon is blamed for a series of severe injuries to unsuspecting patients.
Beauty Queen Dropout
Jenny Rahmadi Fitri is a 2024 Puteri Indonesia finalist hailing from Riau. She's not a doctor, but she allegedly played one in her very own office, operating the Arauana Beauty Aesthetic Clinic without a license for more than five years.
According to reports, she allegedly deceived patients by posing as a cosmetic specialist and luring them with large discounts. She would then perform major invasive surgeries like facelifts and lip procedures without a license.
The investigation started after one victim who underwent a facelift and eyebrow lift suffered dangerous consequences. Instead of achieving results, the victim allegedly experienced severe bleeding and serious infections on her face and head following the procedure.
"The victim suffered festering wounds and serious swelling, requiring further treatment and surgery at several health facilities in Batam," claimed Ade Kuncoro, Director of Special Criminal Investigation at the Riau Regional Police.
'Permanent Disfigurement'
As a result of the procedure, the victim allegedly suffered permanent disfigurement, including scars on her scalp that prevented her hair from growing back, and a long scar on her eyebrow.
But she's not alone. Police say they have already heard from 15 of her "patients", and expect that number to rise.
"One victim even experienced two botched lip surgeries, resulting in permanent disfigurement and psychological trauma," Kuncoro claimed.
Several others have claimed to have permanent disabilities with no chance of recovery, along with psychological trauma from drastic changes to their appearance.
Fake Botox and Fillers
Fake cosmetic doctors offering cheap and illegal procedures are on the rise. Last month, a woman in Miami was arrested after a sting by undercover cops who "signed up" for a Botox appointment.
According to arresting officers, Mayling Maya-Giraldo operated her "business" through her personal Instagram account, where she falsely referred to herself as a "doctor."
The page was populated with photos and videos of her performing cosmetic procedures such as Botox injections, lip filler, and laser treatments.
On Valentine's Day, the 31-year-old offered a special on Botox to smooth wrinkles on the face: "Unique price: $450."
Undercover Operation Leads to Arrest
Undercover investigators scheduled an appointment with Maya-Giraldo, and a Florida Department of Health medical quality assurance investigator pretended to be a patient before detectives swarmed in and arrested her.
"Upon further inspection of the vial that [Maya-Giraldo] was going to use on [the undercover investigator], it was discovered that the product was Toxta," the detective wrote, according to a report. "Toxta requires a prescription for it to be dispensed, and it is a foreign and unapproved product from South Korea and cannot be dispensed in the United States."
Deputies arrested Maya-Giraldo, who was born in Colombia and lives in Downtown Miami, and booked her on three charges: Practicing health care without a license, possession of a drug with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver, and misrepresenting a license.