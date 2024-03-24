'Big Day for Evil': YouTuber Ruby Franke's Disturbing Personal Journal Entries Detail Extent of Child Abuse

According to People, Franke wrote about a troubling incident where she pushed her son, whom she referred to as "R" into the sun and then harmed him with a cactus after he did not comply with her instructions.

"I come back with a cactus poker. When I poke his back to get in the sun, [R] doesn't even flinch," Franke wrote. "I poke him on the neck. He is in a trance & doesn't appear to feel anything. Jodi taps him on the cheeks to wake him up."

"I know [R] is in there somewhere. I know deep down under all this anger you can hear me," she wrote. "It may sound like I'm underwater with you but hear me, 'I love you.' "

Additionally, she detailed cutting her daughter's hair and covering her in water meant for washing dogs, among other disturbing acts.

Franke's erratic behavior and abuse were further highlighted in the journal, where she accused her children of baseless actions, resorted to threats, and engaged in alarming forms of punishment.