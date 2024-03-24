'Big Day for Evil': YouTuber Ruby Franke's Disturbing Personal Journal Entries Detail Extent of Child Abuse
Select journal entries from YouTuber Ruby Franke have been made public, shedding light on the horrifying abuse she inflicted on her children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The journal entries have come to light following Franke's sentencing, alongside her ex-business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, for multiple counts of aggravated child abuse.
The Washington County Attorney's Office shared redacted excerpts from Franke's personal journal, where she documented disturbing firsthand accounts of harming her children.
One particularly chilling entry dated July 11, 2023, describes Franke's unsettling actions towards her children. The YouTube mom recalled a "big day for evil" when she wrote that her daughter "manipulates me."
According to People, Franke wrote about a troubling incident where she pushed her son, whom she referred to as "R" into the sun and then harmed him with a cactus after he did not comply with her instructions.
"I come back with a cactus poker. When I poke his back to get in the sun, [R] doesn't even flinch," Franke wrote. "I poke him on the neck. He is in a trance & doesn't appear to feel anything. Jodi taps him on the cheeks to wake him up."
"I know [R] is in there somewhere. I know deep down under all this anger you can hear me," she wrote. "It may sound like I'm underwater with you but hear me, 'I love you.' "
Additionally, she detailed cutting her daughter's hair and covering her in water meant for washing dogs, among other disturbing acts.
Franke's erratic behavior and abuse were further highlighted in the journal, where she accused her children of baseless actions, resorted to threats, and engaged in alarming forms of punishment.
The severity of Franke's actions was underscored by her recent court appearance on December 18, 2023, where she faced the consequences of her abusive behavior towards her children.
The legal proceedings revealed that Franke, along with her ex-business partner Hildebrandt, had pleaded guilty to several charges of aggravated child abuse.
Franke's defense had previously claimed that Hildebrandt was the one directing the abuse, leading to their joint plea agreements.
Amidst the legal battle, Franke's legal representation, Winward Law, released a statement stating that their client was misled by Hildebrandt's supposed guidance toward improvement, as mentioned in a report by CBS News.
The alarming abuse came to light when Franke's 12-year-old son managed to escape and seek help from a neighbor, resulting in Franke's arrest. Subsequently, Franke confessed to the abuse of her younger children, solidifying the evidence against her in the plea agreement.