Parenting Vlogger Ruby Franke's Fall From Grace in 13 Clicks: What Led to Arrest and Child Abuse Charges

A Change.org user named Snail Galaxy started a petition in May 2020 and addressed their concerns to Child Protective Services and YouTube after Ruby posted controversial videos on the channel. One of the clips showed the oldest son, Chad, revealing that the matriarch took his bed away from him for seven months following a prank he pulled on his sibling.

He said he had been sleeping on a beanbag after the incident, and Ruby could be heard laughing while holding the camera.

Another video showed Ruby explaining that she did not want to bring her daughter Eve her packed lunch "as a teaching lesson." She also admitted to refusing to do so because her child was "just going to need to be hungry."

"Hopefully, nobody gives her food, and nobody steps in and gives her a lunch because then she's not going to learn from the natural outcome," Ruby said in front of the camera.

"The mom of six (Ruby Franke) has shown signs of being neglectful and abusive towards her children," the description of the Change.org petition read. "Many of us think we see signs of abuse on their social media accounts and would like for Utah Child Protective Services and/or similar to investigate/check in on their home life."

The page collected 245 signatures then.