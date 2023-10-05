YouTube Mom Ruby Franke Kicked Husband Out of Home, Only Spoke '3 or 4 Times' Before Felony Child Abuse Charges
YouTuber Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested weeks ago and each charged with six counts of felony child abuse after one of her sons was discovered malnourished with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs.
It was a case that shocked the nation as Ruby was a well-known Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via her channel 8 Passengers.
RadarOnline.com has learned that her husband, who was questioned by police but not charged, was claimed to have the same appalled reaction.
"It was at that point that he realized how deceived he had been," Kevin's lawyer, Randy Kester, told PEOPLE in the latest issue.
Kevin had only heard sporadically from his estranged wife over the past year, which he said happened after Hildebrandt got involved in their lives.
Hildebrandt is the founder of ConneXions, a program which vows "to help you flourish in your relationships," offering marital and parenting counseling to "dispose of distortion's ugly lies in order to live in Truth, connection, and freedom."
The couple began seeing Hildebrandt in 2021.
It was clear she had an impact on their relationship as a year later, after a trip, Ruby told Kevin that his "attitude is infesting the family," according to Kester who said she advised them to separate if they wanted to save their marriage.
Kevin soon moved out and cut off communication with nearly everyone in his life and was only permitted to talk to Ruby if she reached out, which was only "three or four times" in the next year, Kester said.
According to his lawyer, Kevin had been unaware of the abuse his children allegedly endured while he was away.
- YouTuber Ruby Franke Claims Her Own Child Sexually Assaulted 20 Kids — Including a Sibling for Years — In Dramatic Court Appearance
- 3 Charged in West Virginia in Connection with Twin Toddlers Padlocked in Feces-Covered Room, Fed Ground Beef Under Door
- Revealed: YouTube Prankster Tanner Cook's Arrest on 4th Degree Assault Charge Before Stunt Gone Wrong
The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said in a press release that it received a report about a juvenile in need of immediate assistance described as "emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities."
"The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital," according to the press release.
More disturbing details emerged about the mistreatment he allegedly endured. "The victim informed officers and medical personnel that the wounds were from the rope that was used to tie the victim to the ground," a statement establishing the grounds for a search warrant read.
"The victim informed officers that 'Jodi' put the ropes on their ankles and wrists and that 'they' used cayenne pepper and honey to dress the wounds."
Franke's 10-year-old daughter was found at Hildebrandt's home in a similar malnourished condition, the affidavit said. The former couple's four minor children were taken into the care of Utah's Division of Child and Family Services.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
More recently, Franke shockingly claimed that one of her minor children sexually abused one of their siblings and other children, but two family members said "she's lying and saying anything to save herself."