Revealed: YouTube Prankster Tanner Cook's Arrest on 4th Degree Assault Charge Before Stunt Gone Wrong

Source: @classifiedgoons/youtube;WUSA

Tanner Cook landed himself in hot water back in October 2019.

Oct. 2 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

YouTube prankster Tanner Cook had a run-in with the law years before one disastrous stunt led him to sustain a gunshot wound to the chest, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The social media sensation, known for his Classified Goons YouTube channel, made headlines earlier this year when a delivery driver he was targeting for a prank pulled out a gun and opened fire. Cook was hospitalized after the incident.

prank cook wusa
Source: WUSA

Cook recently made headlines for a prank gone terribly wrong that landed him in the hospital.

Late last week, the jury found driver Alan Colie, 31, not guilty of aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Cook, 21, after claiming he was acting in self-defense at the Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Virginia. Colie was, however, found guilty of firing a gun inside the mall and there will be a hearing to discuss it on October 19.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that Cook got himself in trouble in October 2019. At the time, he was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault, for which he initially pleaded not guilty during a November arraignment before agreeing to enter a pretrial diversion agreement.

prank alancolie
Source: Loudon County Sheriff

Alan Colie said he acted in self-defense when he shot the YouTuber.

The police report obtained by RadarOnline.com stated that officers responded to a "fight in progress" consisting of approximately 40 people duking it out in the front yard after a house party in Enumclaw disintegrated into a chaotic street brawl involving teens and young adults.

Cook was whisked away in cuffs after he allegedly started "punching and kicking" one person who had attempted to break up the melee. The report noted he was "detained for a separate crime just north with the other officer."

The case was dismissed on condition that he complete an 8-hour anger management class, pay the court $350, behave himself for 24 months, and tell the court when he changes his address.

prank wusa
Source: WUSA

"I really don't care. It is what it is. It's God's plan at the end of the day," Cook told WUSA 9 after the mall incident.

More recently, Cook spoke out after a Virginia jury acquitted the man who shot him in a mall food court during his stunt gone wrong.

"I really don't care. It is what it is. It's God's plan at the end of the day," he told WUSA 9.

As for the nature of his content, he told critics, "I guess we'll have to just keep watching." When asked if he plans to keep on filming videos, he said, "probably."

prank foxdc
Source: FOX5DC

Prior to the prank, he was arrested for a 4th-degree assault charge.

"At the end of the day, you know we respect what the jury says, and my family and I are just grateful and thankful that I have my son here and nothing else matters right now — and that's it," Cook's mother added.

"They did an outstanding job presenting the case, and we couldn't have it any better. And regardless of the outcome, you know the jury is still the jury and we totally respect how our law [system] plays out and this was the outcome today and we respect that."

