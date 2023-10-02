Revealed: YouTube Prankster Tanner Cook's Arrest on 4th Degree Assault Charge Before Stunt Gone Wrong

The police report obtained by RadarOnline.com stated that officers responded to a "fight in progress" consisting of approximately 40 people duking it out in the front yard after a house party in Enumclaw disintegrated into a chaotic street brawl involving teens and young adults.

Cook was whisked away in cuffs after he allegedly started "punching and kicking" one person who had attempted to break up the melee. The report noted he was "detained for a separate crime just north with the other officer."

The case was dismissed on condition that he complete an 8-hour anger management class, pay the court $350, behave himself for 24 months, and tell the court when he changes his address.