Everything to Know About JD Vance's Wife and Kids — as VP Hints He May Not Run for President in 2028

Vice President JD Vance is leaving the door open to skipping a 2028 presidential campaign, saying his decision will be shaped in part by his family life and his wife’s feelings about politics.

During a CBS News town hall in Michigan that aired October 17, Vance was asked whether there was a chance he would not seek the Republican nomination.

“Of course there’s a chance,” he said, adding that he considers himself a procrastinator when it comes to major life decisions. He also pointed to his four young children and wife Usha Vance’s reservations about political life.

“We’ve got four little kids, my wife has never loved politics,” Vance said. “She loves public service.”

Vance said he plans to focus first on the 2026 midterm elections before deciding what comes next. The November 3 elections will determine control of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term.