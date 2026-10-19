Everything to Know About JD Vance's Wife and Kids — as VP Hints He May Not Run for President in 2028
Oct. 19 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
Vice President JD Vance is leaving the door open to skipping a 2028 presidential campaign, saying his decision will be shaped in part by his family life and his wife’s feelings about politics.
During a CBS News town hall in Michigan that aired October 17, Vance was asked whether there was a chance he would not seek the Republican nomination.
“Of course there’s a chance,” he said, adding that he considers himself a procrastinator when it comes to major life decisions. He also pointed to his four young children and wife Usha Vance’s reservations about political life.
“We’ve got four little kids, my wife has never loved politics,” Vance said. “She loves public service.”
Vance said he plans to focus first on the 2026 midterm elections before deciding what comes next. The November 3 elections will determine control of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term.
About JD Vance's Wife and Kids
Vance has been married to Usha Vance since 2014.
The couple met at Yale Law School and married in Kentucky in an interfaith ceremony. Usha is now the second lady of the United States and has generally maintained a lower political profile than her husband.
The couple has four children: sons Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Alec Neel, who was born July 19, 2026, and daughter Mirabel, 4. Alec's birth was notable because he became the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president in more than 150 years.
The family has also spoken publicly about balancing their different religious backgrounds. Usha was raised Hindu, while JD converted to Catholicism in 2019.
Vance has said the children are being raised Christian and attend Catholic school, while Usha has described their approach to religion as an interfaith arrangement.
About Usha Vance
Usha was born in California to Indian immigrant parents and grew up in San Diego. She earned her bachelor's degree from Yale University, a master's degree from Cambridge as a Gates Cambridge Scholar, and her law degree from Yale Law School.
Her legal career included clerkships with Chief Justice John Roberts and then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, as well as Judge Amul Thapar.
She later worked as a litigator at Munger, Tolles & Olson before leaving the firm in July 2024, after Trump selected her husband as his running mate.
Usha is the first Asian American and first Hindu American to serve as second lady. She has since focused part of her public role on childhood literacy, including an annual summer reading initiative and a children's podcast.
Midterms Precede 2028 Decision
Vance's latest comments follow his October 1 remarks to NBC News, when he said it was “really obvious” that Sen. Ted Cruz was running for president while adding, “At this moment, I’m not. I’m trying to help elect Republicans.”
Vance remains widely viewed as an early Republican favorite for 2028, with Cruz and other Republicans also positioning themselves for the post-Trump presidential field.
The political backdrop is unsettled. A recent NBC News poll found that 71% of adults believe the country is on the wrong track, while 58% said Trump's policies are hurting the country and 28% said they are helping.