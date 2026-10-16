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Home > Celebrity > Dylan Dreyer

Everything to Know About Dylan Dreyer's Ex Brian Fichera — as 'Today' Star Confirms She's 'Recently Divorced'

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera
Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer revealed in an episode of "Parent Chat" podcast that she and Brian Fichera are now divorced

Oct. 16 2026, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

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Today star Dylan Dreyer has confirmed that her divorce from Brian Fichera is final, months after the former couple announced their separation.

Dreyer, 45, made the revelation during the October 15 episode of her “Parent Chat” podcast while explaining why her mother, Linda, has been staying with her for extended stretches. The divorce was finalized May 19, 2026, after Dreyer filed in March.

The former couple, who married in 2012, share three sons: Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Russell, 5. Dreyer has continued to emphasize their commitment to raising their children together despite the end of their marriage.

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Who Is Brian Fichera?

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Dylan Dreyer, Brian Fichera, and their children
Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer's ex-husband Brian Fichera has worked at NBC News and WHDH

Fichera is a producer and freelance cameraman who has worked behind the scenes for NBC News, including on Today.

Before joining NBC News, he worked as an in-studio technician at WHDH, NBC’s Boston affiliate, where he first met Dreyer.

The two also worked together on SiriusXM’s Lunch Date with Dylan & Brian. Fichera has largely maintained a behind-the-camera career while occasionally appearing alongside Dreyer in connection with her work.

Fichera and Dreyer first crossed paths during their morning shifts at WHDH. Their friendship eventually became a relationship, and Fichera proposed in 2011 at his parents’ home in Easton, Massachusetts.

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How Dylan and Brian Met and Married

Dylan Dreyer and her children
Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer tied the knot with Brian Fichera in 2012

Dreyer and Fichera’s relationship began at WHDH, where she worked as a meteorologist, and he worked as an in-studio technician.

Dreyer has previously shared that she initially mistook Fichera’s name for “Tom” and later grew closer to him through mutual friend Todd.

Their friendship turned romantic after a small gathering at Fichera’s home that Dreyer dubbed the “Jammy Jam,” which she has described as the moment she realized she had fallen for him.

The pair married Oct. 6, 2012, at Boston’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross, about a month after Dreyer began co-anchoring Weekend Today. She later recalled that their final dance at the reception was to Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida,” a song Fichera selected on the spot.

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Family, Separation, and Co-Parenting

Dylan Dreyer's children
Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer shares three children with Brian Fichera

After moving from Boston to New York, Dreyer and Fichera welcomed three sons: Calvin, Oliver and Russell.

They announced their separation in July 2025, revealing that they had made the decision several months earlier.

At the time, Dreyer said they had started as friends and intended to remain close friends while co-parenting their boys with love and respect.

Dreyer later explained that there was “something we couldn’t fix” in the marriage and that they had chosen to “reframe” their relationship as friends. She said the change allowed them to move forward without holding onto the problems that had affected their marriage.

The family dynamic has remained close. In August, Dreyer revealed that she and her sons joined Fichera’s family for their annual Turks and Caicos vacation, even though Fichera was unable to attend because of scheduling conflicts.

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Her New Chapter With Mom Linda

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Dylan Dreyer's father and her children
Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer said that handling three kids has been challenging

Dreyer is now adjusting to life after the finalized divorce with help from her mother.

“As you know, I’m recently divorced, so my mom has been staying with me for months at a time,” she said on “Parent Chat.”

Dreyer explained that the two have developed a routine that allows Linda to handle tasks such as cleaning lunch boxes while she focuses on the boys.

Linda also opened up about the challenges of helping with three young boys, describing their home life as chaotic at times because the siblings compete and become increasingly loud with one another.

She and Dreyer also discussed how their parenting styles differ, with Dreyer taking a more relaxed approach to mealtimes than her mother did when raising her.

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