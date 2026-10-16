Everything to Know About Dylan Dreyer's Ex Brian Fichera — as 'Today' Star Confirms She's 'Recently Divorced'

Today star Dylan Dreyer has confirmed that her divorce from Brian Fichera is final, months after the former couple announced their separation.

Dreyer, 45, made the revelation during the October 15 episode of her “Parent Chat” podcast while explaining why her mother, Linda, has been staying with her for extended stretches. The divorce was finalized May 19, 2026, after Dreyer filed in March.

The former couple, who married in 2012, share three sons: Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Russell, 5. Dreyer has continued to emphasize their commitment to raising their children together despite the end of their marriage.