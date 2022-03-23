Evander Kane's Estranged Wife Anna Says She's 'Ready' For A Lie Detector Test As Divorce Battle Rages On

NHL star Evander Kane’s estranged wife, Anna, said she is “ready” to clear up some misconceptions amid the former couple’s divorce and custody battle.

In a new Instagram Live, Anna explained that she was “thrust into this position” to speak out “because of actions of other people,” noting she had a private social media account and a small following as she valued her privacy.

“I was happy being a private person but because of circumstances outside of my control, now it is what it is,” she continued. “There’s so much to say. Man, Y’all can hook me up to a lie detector test,” Anna added. “I’m ready.”