It's Over: ‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Settles Divorce From Michael Sterling, Declines Support & Keeps $1 Million Home
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille has settled her divorce from Michael Sterling and did not ask for any sort of support.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the settlement agreement signed on August 3. As we previously reported, Eva filed for divorce from Michael on March 29.
The date of marriage was listed as October 7, 2018. She said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” without any hope for a reconciliation.
The couple shares three minor children; Michael Sterling Jr., Maverick Sterling, and Marley Sterling. Eva had Marley with her ex-Kevin McCall.
Per the deal, both parties waived their right to alimony or spousal support. In addition, Eva did not ask Michael to pay her child support. Records show the two both pull in over $30k per month in income.
“The parties agree that each has ample income and assets to support the Children in their respective homes. Accordingly, the parties agree that neither shall pay direct child support to the other.”
The two worked out a private custody arrangement.
Both were awarded their own respective bank and retirement accounts.
In regard to property, Eva was awarded her $1 million home in Georgia which she purchased by herself in 2019.
The reality star was awarded all the furniture in the home. The settlement noted that Michael had moved out of the home and “removed any personal property’ inside.
Eva agreed to turn over any cars in Michael’s name and he will do the same. The parties covered their own legal fees, according to the deal.
In her initial petition, Eva demanded primary custody of their kids and child support. Michael claimed he was going to win back his wife but that dream was quickly killed.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Michael is currently facing a civil lawsuit over a 2022 crash where he's accused of being under the influence. He has denied the accusations but was still hit with criminal charges over the matter.
In the civil lawsuit, the two individuals in the other car are demanding damages from Michael.
The plaintiffs said they suffered multiple injuries from the accident and have been forced to deal with emotional distress, mental and physical pain and suffering.