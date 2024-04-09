James and Jennifer Crumbley, Parents of Michigan School Shooter, Sentenced to 10 to 15 Years in Prison

The Crumbleys' case is the first time the parents of a school shooter have been held directly responsible for their child's actions.

In court documents filed on April 3, Oakland County prosecutors asked the court to sentence each parent to 10 to 15 years behind bars. The judge sentenced the parents to the maximum sentence with credit for 858 days already served.

Prosecutors claimed both James and Jennifer showed a "chilling lack of remorse" over their son killing four classmates — Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17 — at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021.