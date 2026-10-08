Erika Kirk Warns Assassins Will Always 'Find a Way' Following Husband Charlie's Murder

Erika, who has succeeded her husband as leader of the influential conservative organization, argues the attack reflected a deeper problem with human behavior rather than inadequate firearms restrictions.

She said: "If somebody wants to murder someone, they will find a way to do it. And they will find the way that is the most convenient."

Her remarks came during an interview in which she was asked whether her husband might have survived had the alleged gunman faced greater obstacles to obtaining a firearm.

Erika added: "It's a human-soul problem, not a Second Amendment problem."

The comments underline her determination to maintain her husband's political principles despite the devastating personal consequences of gun violence.