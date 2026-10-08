Erika Kirk Warns Assassins Will Always 'Find a Way' Following Husband Charlie's Murder
Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk has warned determined assassins will always find a way to kill their targets – rejecting suggestions that stricter gun laws could have prevented the murder of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 37-year old chief executive of Turning Point USA defended America's constitutional right to bear arms while discussing the September 10, 2025, shooting of her husband, 31, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.
Gun Debate Shapes Erika Kirk's Response
Erika, who has succeeded her husband as leader of the influential conservative organization, argues the attack reflected a deeper problem with human behavior rather than inadequate firearms restrictions.
She said: "If somebody wants to murder someone, they will find a way to do it. And they will find the way that is the most convenient."
Her remarks came during an interview in which she was asked whether her husband might have survived had the alleged gunman faced greater obstacles to obtaining a firearm.
Erika added: "It's a human-soul problem, not a Second Amendment problem."
The comments underline her determination to maintain her husband's political principles despite the devastating personal consequences of gun violence.
Fatal Shooting Renewed Debate Over Firearms Laws
Charlie was killed while addressing students during an outdoor event organized as part of his American Comeback Tour. The conservative commentator was answering questions from the audience when a single shot struck him in the neck, sending spectators scrambling for cover.
Emergency responders transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The killing prompted a major investigation involving local police and federal authorities.
The suspected gunman, Tyler Robinson, 23, was arrested after a manhunt and subsequently charged with aggravated murder and six other offenses.
Prosecutors allege Robinson fired from a rooftop overlooking the university courtyard, using a rifle to target Charlie as he spoke before thousands of spectators.
Robinson has pleaded not guilty.
A Utah judge ruled in September that sufficient evidence existed for him to stand trial, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.
The assassination reignited America's long-running debate over firearms legislation, particularly whether stronger restrictions could reduce politically motivated attacks.
Charlie's own position on gun ownership had been uncompromising. He previously argued some deaths involving firearms were an acceptable cost of preserving constitutional protections.
Erika's comments suggest she remains committed to that interpretation, placing responsibility for violence on individual perpetrators rather than the availability of weapons.
Abortion Stance Remains Central to Erika Kirk's Politics
Her interview with a publication also explored her opposition to abortion, another defining issue in her husband's political activism.
She declared: "It's a human life, and it's worthy of protection."
Charlie had previously described abortion as morally worse than the Holocaust, reflecting his deeply conservative religious beliefs.
The couple shared a commitment to evangelical Christianity, which informed their positions on marriage, family life, and American politics.
Since assuming leadership of Turning Point USA, Erika has faced the challenge of preserving her husband's legacy while overseeing an organization closely associated with President Trump's political movement.
The organization continues to promote conservative policies through university chapters, public speaking events, and political campaigning.
Assassination Intensifies Concerns Over Political Violence
Trump condemned the killing, blaming inflammatory political rhetoric, while Democrats also denounced the attack.
Charlie's death galvanized conservative supporters, with Turning Point USA reporting increased interest in its activities.
The assassination also prompted fierce arguments over how Americans should respond to political disagreements, as universities faced mounting pressure to protect controversial speakers and prevent further violence.