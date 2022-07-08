Erika Jayne Looks Worse For Wear Picking Up Toilet Paper As Embezzlement Lawsuit Heats Up

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne looked incredibly unglamorous while running errands with her assistant days after firing back at a lawsuit accusing her of “aiding and abetting” her husband Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old reality star was photographed at a Target in West Hollywood without her full glam. Jayne was seen with an oversized white t-shirt and grey sweatpants.