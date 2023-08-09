Fire Burn Victim Fighting Erika Jayne Over $9 Million Payment After ‘RHOBH’ Star Alleged Fraud in Court

Many of his clients shared similar stories involving Girardi. They claimed he was able to secure financial settlements in legal disputes but had excuses when it came time to pay out the money.

Recently, Girardi and his associates were charged with wire fraud. Prosecutors accused Jayne’s husband of embezzling $18 million from clients between 2010 to 2020.

Jayne has been dragged into the case after the trustee presiding over the law firm’s bankruptcy sued her for $25 million. The lawsuit demanded she return money the firm spent to pay the bills for Jayne’s company, EJ Global.