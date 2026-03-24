EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane's Loved Ones 'Mortified' Tragic Star's Posthumous Memoir Will Tackle Sex Tape Scandal That Haunted Him for Life

The Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria actor had disclosed 10 months before his death, he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease, and the memoir is described as a deeply personal reflection on his life, sobriety, family, and terminal illness.

Dane previously spoke candidly about his life, including the infamous 2009 video involving himself and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, 54.

He said, "We all make mistakes... My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca."

In other interviews, Dane revised his stance, saying, "Looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not. Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn't doing anything wrong."