Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Epstein The Movie! Why Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Jack Nicholson & Pierce Brosnan Were Tied to Biopic of Pedophile — With Anthony Hopkins 'Lined Up to Play His Diplomat Pal'

Composite photos of Pierce Brosnan, Jeffrey Epstein, Brad Pitt and George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was considering having a movie made about his inner circle.

Feb. 2 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein wanted to rope Hollywood A-listers into playing his pals in a biopic on his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His dreams were revealed in the three million papers released on the case related to the pedophile s-- trafficker last week, which we have now forensically examined.

Epstein's Movie Dreams Revealed

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DOJ

Epstein shared his desire for A-listers to star in a movie about his life.

Epstein shared his desire for A-listers to pack a movie of his life in 2008, the same year he was convicted in Florida for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

It followed a plea deal that resulted in a controversial, shorter sentence and work release after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving minors.

Epstein emailed a friend, noting former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon wanted to "make a documentary," apparently on his life.

He then added in another email to a pal: "Yes, thoughts. I prefer a movie, but can't decide. Who should play me… ."

Epstein then added, "Anthony Hopkins can play. Terje."

The note appears to be a reference to Hopkins being a favorite of Epstein's to portray Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen.

Hollywood Stars Mentioned in Epstein Email Exchange

Screenshot of email
Source: DOJ

Epstein suggested Anthony Hopkins for the role of Terje Rød-Larsen.

He is now in hot water over another email included in the Epstein document dump, apparently from him, that includes a derogatory remark about Indians.

It is not known whether Epstein's exchange about wanting Hopkins to play the politician was sent directly to him.

But the email chain about the movie dream included a note to the diplomat in which Epstein sends him a news clipping.

Epstein added during the exchange about a biopic on him in an email to a pal, whose name is redacted in the files from the DoJ: "Would you prefer to be played by Brad Pitt, George Clooney, or Jack Nicholson?"

He added Hollywood playboy Nicholson would be "more appropriate" for the project, but did not state why.

Another email with the sender's name redacted added: "What about Pierce Brosnan? He's my favorite James Bond."

It added: "Definitely not Jack Nicholson. I got the hint. No more stress."

There is no suggestion any of the actors named in the exchange knew of their mention in the notes or were involved in Epstein's crimes.

Epstein's 'Black Book'

Photo of Brad Pitt and George Clooney
Source: MEGA

The financier asked a friend if they preferred Pitt or Clooney for the film.

But Epstein's infamous "Black Book" contained a stream of famous names.

Many names in the Epstein documents were included simply as contacts, acquaintances, or people in the same social circles, and their inclusion does not imply wrongdoing.

Rød-Larsen comes up in the latest Epstein files dump as it appears he made an offensive remark about Indians to Epstein after the former financier forwarded him an email by an Indian politician.

The document claims Rød-Larsen wrote: "Have you heard the saying: when you meet an Indian and a snake, kill the Indian first!"

It was in response to an email dated December 25, 2015. Rød-Larsen was president of the International Peace Institute and resigned in 2020 after he was linked to the s-- offender.

He was also a former United Nations envoy.

The Peace Institute received a total of $922,000 in donations from Epstein's foundations between 2011 and 2019.

The email on Indians in the latest Epstein files release has triggered huge outrage on social media, with online users branding it a sign of widespread racism in Epstein's circles.

Photo of Pierce Brosnan.
Source: MEGA

An unidentified sender suggested Brosnan as their favorite 'James Bond' for the movie.

In 2006, the authorities charged the financier with multiple counts of unlawful s-- with a minor.

After the case was sent to a grand jury, he was indicted on a single count of soliciting prostitution.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to "one count of soliciting prostitution" and "one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18" and was sentenced to 18 months in jail, but was released in 2009.

Over the next decade, his victims continued to come forward and filed lawsuits against him.

He was arrested on federal s-- trafficking charges in 2019, and the same year was found dead aged 66 in his New York jail cell from an apparent suicide.

