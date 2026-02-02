EXCLUSIVE: Epstein The Movie! Why Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Jack Nicholson & Pierce Brosnan Were Tied to Biopic of Pedophile — With Anthony Hopkins 'Lined Up to Play His Diplomat Pal'

He is now in hot water over another email included in the Epstein document dump, apparently from him, that includes a derogatory remark about Indians.

It is not known whether Epstein's exchange about wanting Hopkins to play the politician was sent directly to him.

But the email chain about the movie dream included a note to the diplomat in which Epstein sends him a news clipping.

Epstein added during the exchange about a biopic on him in an email to a pal, whose name is redacted in the files from the DoJ: "Would you prefer to be played by Brad Pitt, George Clooney, or Jack Nicholson?"

He added Hollywood playboy Nicholson would be "more appropriate" for the project, but did not state why.

Another email with the sender's name redacted added: "What about Pierce Brosnan? He's my favorite James Bond."

It added: "Definitely not Jack Nicholson. I got the hint. No more stress."

There is no suggestion any of the actors named in the exchange knew of their mention in the notes or were involved in Epstein's crimes.