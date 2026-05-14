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Home > Exclusives > Eminem

Eminem's Troubled Ex-Wife Arrested Again — Kimberly Mathers, 51, Accused of Hitting Parked Car Just Two Days After Court Appearance For 'DUI Crash'

Kim Scot Mathers
Source: Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office

Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scot Mathers arrested Again

May 14 2026, Published 7:49 p.m. ET

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Rapper Eminem’s troubled ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers is once again facing legal trouble after she was arrested for the second time just hours after appearing in court over her February impaired driving case.

According to reports, Mathers, 51, was taken into custody Wednesday night after allegedly slamming into a parked vehicle near Detroit.

Authorities confirmed the incident remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.

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Allegedly Slamming Into Parked Vehicle

Eminem and Ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers
Source: MEGA

Mathers pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges just days ago.

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The latest arrest comes only days after Mathers pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges tied to her February crash, where prosecutors alleged she hit a parked Dodge Ram before driving home and crashing into her own garage door.

RadarOnline.com previously reported the former wife of the rap icon appeared visibly exhausted in her newly released mug shot after entering the plea in Macomb County court earlier this week.

According to reports, police were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday after Mathers allegedly struck another parked car.

Chesterfield Township Detective Sergeant Joseph Feld Scott reportedly confirmed officers responded to the scene and briefly booked Mathers before later releasing her pending further investigation.

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Details Of The Scary Crash

Eminem
Source: MEGA

She was previously married to rap icon Eminem.

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Unlike the February crash, authorities reportedly said no children were inside the vehicle during the latest incident.

This has become shocking to many because Mathers was just in court dealing with the fallout from the earlier alleged drunk-driving case.

During the proceedings, prosecutors allegedly condemned impaired driving as a "deliberate decision" that puts lives at risk.

Over the years, Radar has detailed Mathers' long history of personal struggles, including addiction battles, rehab stints, and a terrifying 2015 incident where she later admitted she intentionally crashed her SUV during a suicide attempt after mixing alcohol and pills.

The latest arrest is likely to raise even more concern among fans, given the timing surrounding her latest court appearance.

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Long History Of Addiction Battles

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Kim Scot Mathers and Eminem
Source: MEGA

Mathers admitted she had consumed alcohol earlier in the evening.

At the time of the February crash, police said Mathers admitted she had consumed alcohol earlier in the evening.

TMZ previously reported she allegedly told officers she drank two margaritas at Chili’s before getting behind the wheel, while later-released bodycam footage appeared to show officers discovering soda bottles allegedly spiked with liquor inside her vehicle

She is expected back in court next month for sentencing.

Over the years, the mother of Hailie Jade Scott has remained largely out of the spotlight despite continued public fascination surrounding her turbulent relationship with Eminem, whom she married in 1999 and divorced in 2001, and then again in 2006 for a few months.

So far, neither Mathers nor representatives for Eminem have publicly addressed the latest arrest reports.

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