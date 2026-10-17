EXCLUSIVE: Eminem 'Offers to Pay for Rehab Treatment' for Ex-Wife Kim Mathers
Oct. 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Eminem is unconditionally supporting his ex-wife, Kim Mathers, as she battles addiction, even offering to pay for her rehab "for as long as it takes," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mathers, 51, was reportedly seeking treatment after being charged in two separate drunk driving cases and being accused of biting a police officer and violating her bond conditions.
Eminem Offers to Fund Ex-Wife Kim's Rehab Stay
According to the source, the 53-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, would love to see her stay in a treatment center for a full year to give herself the best shot at staying sober.
"He has zero judgment [about her legal problems], all he cares about is her getting better," the insider said. "He has told her that she can stay in treatment for as long as it takes and he will cover it.
"He is so hopeful. He says if she can do this, she can have the most wonderful life."
Kim and Eminem – who share daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 30 – have had a famously tumultuous relationship, marrying twice before their second divorce in 2006.
Eminem Hopes Rehab Will Rebuild His Relationship With Kim
He later legally adopted Kim's child from another father, Stevie, 24, and his niece, Alaina, 33.
"He thinks the world of Kim, it's just her addiction that messes her up and makes her someone he can't have in his life," the insider said.
"But if she does succeed at rehab and stays clean and sober he will want her in his life. He cares about her very deeply."