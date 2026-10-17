EXCLUSIVE: Eminem 'Offers to Pay for Rehab Treatment' for Ex-Wife Kim Mathers

According to the source, the 53-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, would love to see her stay in a treatment center for a full year to give herself the best shot at staying sober.

"He has zero judgment [about her legal problems], all he cares about is her getting better," the insider said. "He has told her that she can stay in treatment for as long as it takes and he will cover it.

"He is so hopeful. He says if she can do this, she can have the most wonderful life."

Kim and Eminem – who share daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 30 – have had a famously tumultuous relationship, marrying twice before their second divorce in 2006.