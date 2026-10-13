EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk and Kristi Noem Accused of Knowingly Spreading False Claims About FEMA Official in Explosive Court Ruling

The judge described the government's conduct as "outrageous" and concluded that officials had launched a coordinated campaign to destroy the reputation of a career public servant.

The controversy erupted after Comans was accused of improperly directing millions of dollars toward luxury New York City hotels housing migrants.

On February 11, 2025, Musk reposted Comans' photograph on X alongside allegations that she had funneled $58million toward migrant accommodations, calling her supposed conduct a "criminal action." But Fitzpatrick determined those allegations were entirely false, finding Musk knew the information was inaccurate when he circulated it.